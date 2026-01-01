Epic Development Solutions Inc

Helping Our Kids today for a better Tomorrow

Fuel a Day of Hope
$25

No expiration

Covers transportation and a meal for one girl to safely attend a training session, tournament, or mentorship event.

Suit Up a Scholar-Athlete
$100

No expiration

Provides a uniform, basketball, or training equipment to ensure one girl can show up ready to compete.

Open College Doors
Pay what you can

No expiration

Funds a roundtrip visit to a college campus, planting the seed of higher education early for one athlete.

Sponsor a Spotlight Moment
$1,000

No expiration

Covers the entire cost for one athlete to attend an elite multi-day tournament—transportation, registration, meals, and exposure to college coaches.

Power a Full Team Trip
$5,000

No expiration

Supports an entire team’s travel to a regional or national showcase tournament. Covers meals, lodging, transportation, and mentorship.

Advance the Mission
$10,000

No expiration

Enables multiple college exposure trips, skills clinics, and equipment upgrades across the season. Also supports guest speakers, workshops, or academic mentoring add-ons.

Transform a Season
$25,000

No expiration

Fully funds the entire EDS program for 20 girls for one year. Covers:

  • Weekly structured basketball training
  • Participation in six elite tournaments
  • Uniforms, meals, transportation
  • Mentorship, academic coaching, and college visits
  • Insurance and administrative costs
