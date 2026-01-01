Helping Our Kids today for a better Tomorrow

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Covers transportation and a meal for one girl to safely attend a training session, tournament, or mentorship event.
No expiration
Provides a uniform, basketball, or training equipment to ensure one girl can show up ready to compete.
No expiration
Funds a roundtrip visit to a college campus, planting the seed of higher education early for one athlete.
No expiration
Covers the entire cost for one athlete to attend an elite multi-day tournament—transportation, registration, meals, and exposure to college coaches.
No expiration
Supports an entire team’s travel to a regional or national showcase tournament. Covers meals, lodging, transportation, and mentorship.
No expiration
Enables multiple college exposure trips, skills clinics, and equipment upgrades across the season. Also supports guest speakers, workshops, or academic mentoring add-ons.
No expiration
Fully funds the entire EDS program for 20 girls for one year. Covers:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!