H.E.L.P.'s Silent Auction

Meet the B&W Trailer Hitches Tow & Stow Adjustable Ball Mount—the American-made adjustable hitch that makes towing easier, safer, and more convenient. With two quick-pull pins, you can instantly choose from multiple drop and rise height options for a level tow. Need a rise position? Simply invert the Tow & Stow in your receiver for added versatility.

When you’re not towing, the Tow & Stow helps protect your legs and your vehicle by stowing neatly behind the bumper, keeping it out of the way of shins and garage doors. It’s built to handle a variety of towing needs with multiple trailer coupler sizes—just pull the pin and rotate the swing arm to select the ball size you need.

For added security, once the Tow & Stow is locked into your receiver, the swing arm can’t be removed. A durable slide pin retention system keeps everything firmly attached, giving you confidence on every haul. Donated by B&W Trailer Hitches