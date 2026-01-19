H.E.L.P.'s Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Are you tired of parking a block away for guest breakfasts or parent teacher conferences? Want to show up for pick up at 3:18 and know exactly where to park? Reserve the best parking spot for a calendar year!
Starting bid
No more rushing to school and hoping to get your favorite parking spot. Reserve the parking spot closest to your classroom for a calendar year!
Starting bid
Capture moments you’ll cherish forever with a photo session by Holly Rickner Photography. Known for her natural style and eye for authentic emotion, Holly creates beautiful, timeless images you’ll love displaying and sharing. Perfect for families, couples, seniors, or milestone moments.
Starting bid
✨ WHO DOESN’T LOVE A CLEAN HOUSE?! ✨🧼
THIS AMAZING DONATED AUCTION ITEM
INCLUDES TWO 2-HOUR CLEANING SESSIONS.
LESS STRESS, MORE TIME, AND ALL FOR A GREAT CAUSE.
$285 VALUE
Starting bid
GOLF
LESSONS
Instructed by Connor Newman
In-depth instruction
Swing tips & fundamentals
Short game + putting help Confidence on the course
Starting bid
This premium outdoor Bluetooth speaker custom made by Humboldt High School student, Ruger Kovacic packs powerful sound into a tough, adventure-ready design. Built to handle the elements, it features high-volume output without distortion, extended battery life, and a durable, weather-resistant shell—making it ideal for outdoor work, recreation, and entertaining.
Starting bid
Pamper yourself from head to hands! This auction bundle includes nail services by the incredibly talented Peyton Galloway—the ultimate beauty refresh. Amika shampoo and conditioner.
Starting bid
Gift Basket full of your favorite things from Inertia! Gift Card, teas, crossbody, wallet, lotion and more!
Starting bid
Unwind and indulge with this a Massage from Taylor Braman & Gift Basket Bundle. Enjoy a professional massage designed to melt away stress, paired with a thoughtfully curated gift basket filled with cozy and self-care treats. The perfect escape for anyone in need of rest and relaxation.
Starting bid
Stay organized on the go with this versatile EDC carry pouch. Built for everyday use, it keeps your must-have items secure, accessible, and easy to grab. Add an Owala to keep you hydrated and trend!
Starting bid
Great for upcoming graduation, party, or shower! Includes an 8' balloon garland with 3 colors. Do you have something else in mind? Use the certificate as a $150 credit instead.
Donated by Twist! Balloon Co
Starting bid
Cooler and $50 gift card to OURMarket donated by Baja Ranch Real Estate.
Starting bid
The perfect cocktail for every occasion - at the touch of a button. The Starter Kit Bundle features a curated selection of cocktails to elevate your next cocktail moment.
The Bartesian cocktail maker crafts bar-quality cocktails on demand with:
Starting bid
Basket includes Redkin extreme shampoo and conditioner, amika: dry shampoo duo, amika: hand soap, hair clips
Starting bid
Five 30 minute personal training session + 6 week nutrition coaching and t-shirt.
(Value $235)
Donated by Humboldt Fitness Center
Starting bid
Certificate for $150 full detail with gift basket
Donated by Brad and Jolie Myers
Starting bid
Meet the B&W Trailer Hitches Tow & Stow Adjustable Ball Mount—the American-made adjustable hitch that makes towing easier, safer, and more convenient. With two quick-pull pins, you can instantly choose from multiple drop and rise height options for a level tow. Need a rise position? Simply invert the Tow & Stow in your receiver for added versatility.
When you’re not towing, the Tow & Stow helps protect your legs and your vehicle by stowing neatly behind the bumper, keeping it out of the way of shins and garage doors. It’s built to handle a variety of towing needs with multiple trailer coupler sizes—just pull the pin and rotate the swing arm to select the ball size you need.
For added security, once the Tow & Stow is locked into your receiver, the swing arm can’t be removed. A durable slide pin retention system keeps everything firmly attached, giving you confidence on every haul. Donated by B&W Trailer Hitches
Starting bid
Little Girls Mary Kay Birthday Party 🎀💄
Celebrate your child’s birthday in Mary Kay style with the fabulous Carrie Bilby! This fun, age-appropriate party experience is perfect for up to 10 girls and is guaranteed to be full of smiles, sparkle, and confidence.
✨ What’s included:
You know this party will be a hit — pink, playful, and unforgettable! 💕
Starting bid
Good for 4 regular admission passes to the pumpkin patch.
$50 food and drink voucher (includes beer garden)
$30 credits for go karts or paintball range
Starting bid
This bundle includes a 90 MINUTE music gig scheduled with Damaris and merchandise!
Starting bid
Handmade handbag by Alisha Mueller. Cork exterior with water resistant canvas interior. Zipper closure and strap with accessory attachments.
Starting bid
Unlock the joy of music with piano lessons designed for all skill levels. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine and build upon existing skills, these lessons are tailored to each student’s experience and goals. Instruction may include technique, note reading, rhythm, musical expression, and song development in a supportive, encouraging environment. A perfect opportunity for students of any age to grow their confidence and creativity at the keys 🎹✨
Starting bid
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
4 TICKETS TO SEDGWICK COUNTY ZOO
4 TICKETS TO EXPLORATION PLACE
$50 VISA GAS CARD
Starting bid
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
4 TICKETS TULSA ZOO
2 TICKETS OKLAHOMA AQUARIUM•
$50 VISA GAS CARD
Starting bid
MOVIE NIGHT BASKET BUNDLE
4 FREE ADMISSIONS TO STERLING 6 MOVIE
THEATER & PROJECTOR FOR YOUR HOME!
Starting bid
KANSAS CITY ROAD TRIP BUNDLE
Package Includes:
4 Tickets KC Zoo
4 Tickets KC Ren Fest
$50 VISA Gas Card
Starting bid
Coffee and Opies!!! Enjoy coffee at home and lunch or dinner at Opies!
Starting bid
Dinner is ready! Grab this enchilada party pack!
1 dozen enchiladas.
1 large cheese dip.
1 large Estrellita sauce.
Starting bid
Dinner is ready! Grab this enchilada party pack!
1 dozen enchiladas.
1 large cheese dip.
1 large Estrellita sauce.
Starting bid
Beautiful Cubs quilt made and donated by Natalie Mueller
Starting bid
Cheer on the Cubs in style.
Package includes:
4 Cubs shirts from Cutting Edge Graphics
2026-27 Family Sports Pass
2 Heated Stadium Seats
Starting bid
Keep all of your dog's supplies together while traveling with this travel bag.
Donated by Waggin Tails
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Cutting Board
Bread Slicer
Cookies
Puppy Chow
Starting bid
A beautiful handmade quilt by Dena Daniels.
Starting bid
Handmade Humboldt Cubs quilt made by Dena Daniels. 36” x 39”
Starting bid
Donated by Justin and Angela Robinson
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!