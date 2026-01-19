Hosted by

H.E.L.P.

About this event

Sales closed

H.E.L.P.'s Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Humboldt, KS 66748, USA

VIP Parking - Parent item
VIP Parking - Parent
$25

Starting bid

Are you tired of parking a block away for guest breakfasts or parent teacher conferences? Want to show up for pick up at 3:18 and know exactly where to park? Reserve the best parking spot for a calendar year!

VIP Parking - Staff item
VIP Parking - Staff
$25

Starting bid

No more rushing to school and hoping to get your favorite parking spot. Reserve the parking spot closest to your classroom for a calendar year!

Holly Marie Photo Session ($375 Value) item
Holly Marie Photo Session ($375 Value) item
Holly Marie Photo Session ($375 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Capture moments you’ll cherish forever with a photo session by Holly Rickner Photography. Known for her natural style and eye for authentic emotion, Holly creates beautiful, timeless images you’ll love displaying and sharing. Perfect for families, couples, seniors, or milestone moments.

Crisp Cleaning Service ($285 Value) item
Crisp Cleaning Service ($285 Value)
$25

Starting bid

✨ WHO DOESN’T LOVE A CLEAN HOUSE?! ✨🧼

THIS AMAZING DONATED AUCTION ITEM

INCLUDES TWO 2-HOUR CLEANING SESSIONS.


LESS STRESS, MORE TIME, AND ALL FOR A GREAT CAUSE.


$285 VALUE

Golf Lessons- Instructed by Connor Newman ($150 Value) item
Golf Lessons- Instructed by Connor Newman ($150 Value) item
Golf Lessons- Instructed by Connor Newman ($150 Value)
$25

Starting bid

GOLF

LESSONS

Instructed by Connor Newman

In-depth instruction

Swing tips & fundamentals

Short game + putting help Confidence on the course

Custom Water Resistant Speaker- Ruger Kovacic ($150 Value) item
Custom Water Resistant Speaker- Ruger Kovacic ($150 Value) item
Custom Water Resistant Speaker- Ruger Kovacic ($150 Value) item
Custom Water Resistant Speaker- Ruger Kovacic ($150 Value)
$25

Starting bid

This premium outdoor Bluetooth speaker custom made by Humboldt High School student, Ruger Kovacic packs powerful sound into a tough, adventure-ready design. Built to handle the elements, it features high-volume output without distortion, extended battery life, and a durable, weather-resistant shell—making it ideal for outdoor work, recreation, and entertaining.


Peyten Galloway $75 Nail Certificate w/ Haircare ($150) item
Peyten Galloway $75 Nail Certificate w/ Haircare ($150) item
Peyten Galloway $75 Nail Certificate w/ Haircare ($150)
$10

Starting bid

Pamper yourself from head to hands! This auction bundle includes nail services by the incredibly talented Peyton Galloway—the ultimate beauty refresh. Amika shampoo and conditioner.


Daily Grind Basket with Gift Card ($100 Value) item
Daily Grind Basket with Gift Card ($100 Value) item
Daily Grind Basket with Gift Card ($100 Value)
$20

Starting bid

Gift Basket full of your favorite things from Inertia! Gift Card, teas, crossbody, wallet, lotion and more!

60 min Massage and Gift Basket ($150 Value) item
60 min Massage and Gift Basket ($150 Value) item
60 min Massage and Gift Basket ($150 Value)
$25

Starting bid

Unwind and indulge with this a Massage from Taylor Braman & Gift Basket Bundle. Enjoy a professional massage designed to melt away stress, paired with a thoughtfully curated gift basket filled with cozy and self-care treats. The perfect escape for anyone in need of rest and relaxation.


Cleaver Farm & Home— Owala & EDC Carry Pouch Kit ($70) item
Cleaver Farm & Home— Owala & EDC Carry Pouch Kit ($70)
$5

Starting bid

Stay organized on the go with this versatile EDC carry pouch. Built for everyday use, it keeps your must-have items secure, accessible, and easy to grab. Add an Owala to keep you hydrated and trend!


8' Balloon Garland or $150 Credit (Value $150) item
8' Balloon Garland or $150 Credit (Value $150) item
8' Balloon Garland or $150 Credit (Value $150) item
8' Balloon Garland or $150 Credit (Value $150)
$15

Starting bid

Great for upcoming graduation, party, or shower! Includes an 8' balloon garland with 3 colors. Do you have something else in mind? Use the certificate as a $150 credit instead.

Donated by Twist! Balloon Co

Cooler & Gift Card to OURMarket item
Cooler & Gift Card to OURMarket item
Cooler & Gift Card to OURMarket
$10

Starting bid

Cooler and $50 gift card to OURMarket donated by Baja Ranch Real Estate.

Bartesian Cocktail Maker (Value $375) item
Bartesian Cocktail Maker (Value $375) item
Bartesian Cocktail Maker (Value $375)
$20

Starting bid

The perfect cocktail for every occasion - at the touch of a button. The Starter Kit Bundle features a curated selection of cocktails to elevate your next cocktail moment.

The Bartesian cocktail maker crafts bar-quality cocktails on demand with:

  • Over 60 bar-quality cocktail varieties
  • Under 30-second, freshly-mixed process
  • 4 drink strength settings
Beauty Gift Basket Donated by Studio K Salon ($100 Value) item
Beauty Gift Basket Donated by Studio K Salon ($100 Value)
$5

Starting bid

Basket includes Redkin extreme shampoo and conditioner, amika: dry shampoo duo, amika: hand soap, hair clips

Personal Training and Nutrition Coaching at Humboldt Fitness item
Personal Training and Nutrition Coaching at Humboldt Fitness
$10

Starting bid

Five 30 minute personal training session + 6 week nutrition coaching and t-shirt.

(Value $235)


Donated by Humboldt Fitness Center

Car Detailing and Gift Basket (Value $150) item
Car Detailing and Gift Basket (Value $150)
$5

Starting bid

Certificate for $150 full detail with gift basket


Donated by Brad and Jolie Myers

B&W Tow & Stow Trailer Hitch (Value $269) item
B&W Tow & Stow Trailer Hitch (Value $269)
$25

Starting bid

Meet the B&W Trailer Hitches Tow & Stow Adjustable Ball Mount—the American-made adjustable hitch that makes towing easier, safer, and more convenient. With two quick-pull pins, you can instantly choose from multiple drop and rise height options for a level tow. Need a rise position? Simply invert the Tow & Stow in your receiver for added versatility.

When you’re not towing, the Tow & Stow helps protect your legs and your vehicle by stowing neatly behind the bumper, keeping it out of the way of shins and garage doors. It’s built to handle a variety of towing needs with multiple trailer coupler sizes—just pull the pin and rotate the swing arm to select the ball size you need.

For added security, once the Tow & Stow is locked into your receiver, the swing arm can’t be removed. A durable slide pin retention system keeps everything firmly attached, giving you confidence on every haul. Donated by B&W Trailer Hitches

Mary Kay Birthday Party Package ($100 Value) item
Mary Kay Birthday Party Package ($100 Value) item
Mary Kay Birthday Party Package ($100 Value)
$10

Starting bid

Little Girls Mary Kay Birthday Party 🎀💄


Celebrate your child’s birthday in Mary Kay style with the fabulous Carrie Bilby! This fun, age-appropriate party experience is perfect for up to 10 girls and is guaranteed to be full of smiles, sparkle, and confidence.


✨ What’s included:


  • A Mary Kay–style party experience designed just for little girls
  • Plenty of fun, laughter, and pampering
  • Each guest leaves with a swag bag
  • The birthday girl receives 20% off



You know this party will be a hit — pink, playful, and unforgettable! 💕


Pumpkin Patch- Family Day Pass ($120 Value) item
Pumpkin Patch- Family Day Pass ($120 Value)
$10

Starting bid

Good for 4 regular admission passes to the pumpkin patch.

$50 food and drink voucher (includes beer garden)

$30 credits for go karts or paintball range

Damaris- 90 Minute Gig and Merch Bundle ($200 Value) item
Damaris- 90 Minute Gig and Merch Bundle ($200 Value)
$20

Starting bid

This bundle includes a 90 MINUTE music gig scheduled with Damaris and merchandise!

Handmade Handbag- Alisha Mueller ($50 Value) item
Handmade Handbag- Alisha Mueller ($50 Value) item
Handmade Handbag- Alisha Mueller ($50 Value) item
Handmade Handbag- Alisha Mueller ($50 Value)
$20

Starting bid

Handmade handbag by Alisha Mueller. Cork exterior with water resistant canvas interior. Zipper closure and strap with accessory attachments.

Six Piano Lessons w/ Mrs. B ($150 Value) item
Six Piano Lessons w/ Mrs. B ($150 Value)
$10

Starting bid

Unlock the joy of music with piano lessons designed for all skill levels. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine and build upon existing skills, these lessons are tailored to each student’s experience and goals. Instruction may include technique, note reading, rhythm, musical expression, and song development in a supportive, encouraging environment. A perfect opportunity for students of any age to grow their confidence and creativity at the keys 🎹✨


Road Trip to Wichita Bundle ($200 Value) item
Road Trip to Wichita Bundle ($200 Value)
$10

Starting bid

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

4 TICKETS TO SEDGWICK COUNTY ZOO

4 TICKETS TO EXPLORATION PLACE

$50 VISA GAS CARD

Road Trip to Tulsa Bundle ($200 Value) item
Road Trip to Tulsa Bundle ($200 Value)
$10

Starting bid

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

4 TICKETS TULSA ZOO

2 TICKETS OKLAHOMA AQUARIUM•

$50 VISA GAS CARD

Movie Night Basket Bundle ($100 Value) item
Movie Night Basket Bundle ($100 Value)
$10

Starting bid

MOVIE NIGHT BASKET BUNDLE

4 FREE ADMISSIONS TO STERLING 6 MOVIE

THEATER & PROJECTOR FOR YOUR HOME!

Kansas City Trip ($250 Value) item
Kansas City Trip ($250 Value)
$10

Starting bid

KANSAS CITY ROAD TRIP BUNDLE

Package Includes:

4 Tickets KC Zoo

4 Tickets KC Ren Fest

$50 VISA Gas Card

Java Junction Basket & $50 Opies Gift Card item
Java Junction Basket & $50 Opies Gift Card item
Java Junction Basket & $50 Opies Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Coffee and Opies!!! Enjoy coffee at home and lunch or dinner at Opies!

Estrellita Mexican Restaurant- Party Pack ($50 Value) item
Estrellita Mexican Restaurant- Party Pack ($50 Value)
$10

Starting bid

Dinner is ready! Grab this enchilada party pack!

1 dozen enchiladas.

1 large cheese dip.

1 large Estrellita sauce.

Estrellita Mexican Restaurant- Party Pack ($50 Value) item
Estrellita Mexican Restaurant- Party Pack ($50 Value)
$10

Starting bid

Dinner is ready! Grab this enchilada party pack!

1 dozen enchiladas.

1 large cheese dip.

1 large Estrellita sauce.

Cubs Quilt item
Cubs Quilt
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful Cubs quilt made and donated by Natalie Mueller

Cubs Sports Package item
Cubs Sports Package item
Cubs Sports Package
$10

Starting bid

Cheer on the Cubs in style.

Package includes:

4 Cubs shirts from Cutting Edge Graphics

2026-27 Family Sports Pass

2 Heated Stadium Seats

Dog Travel Bag item
Dog Travel Bag
$5

Starting bid

Keep all of your dog's supplies together while traveling with this travel bag.

Donated by Waggin Tails

Cutting Board and Bread Slicer Basket item
Cutting Board and Bread Slicer Basket
$5

Starting bid

Basket includes:

Cutting Board

Bread Slicer

Cookies

Puppy Chow

K-State Quilt 37”x39” item
K-State Quilt 37”x39” item
K-State Quilt 37”x39”
$20

Starting bid

A beautiful handmade quilt by Dena Daniels.

Cubs Quilt item
Cubs Quilt
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Humboldt Cubs quilt made by Dena Daniels. 36” x 39”

Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Justin and Angela Robinson

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!