Hemet Youth Wrestling Club's Shop

Settle for nothing less than peak performance with the A4 N5244 Adult Cooling Performance Short. Specifically engineered for athletes, these shorts blend durability with exceptional comfort. The advanced A4's 5-Star Fabric ensures these shorts are moisture-wicking, stain and odor-resistant and fade and snag-resistant. While you focus on achieving your personal best, the shorts offer superior comfort, easy maintenance and productive wear. Plus, enjoy the added benefit of 44+ UPF sun protection that safeguards against harmful UV rays.
The A4 NB5244 Youth Cooling Performance Polyester Short is designed to cater to the needs of young athletes. Made with A4’s exclusive 5-Star Fabric, these shorts serve as the optimal sportswear any time of year. They help keep youngsters cool and dry by wicking away moisture. Moreover, their stain-release and odor-resistant features help maintain them fresh and make them easy to handle. Plus, their tight-knit configuration promises better printability and increased durability. With such attributes, these shorts stand out as the ideal choice for performance and customization.
Fabric type
78% Polyester, 22% Spandex
Care instructions
Machine Wash
Origin
Imported
Rise style
High Rise
The Team 365 TT11SHW - Women's Zone Performance Short is a top-quality, athletic fit garment perfect for workouts and sports activities. Made from 100% polyester interlock, these shorts deliver excellent comfort and durability. The material is moisture-wicking and offers UV protection performance, making it highly suitable for outdoor activities. The use of cationic dyes ensures superior brightness and color fastness, providing the shorts with lasting aesthetic value. Features like side pockets, heat-sealed label, and elasticized waistband with internal flat add to the short's practicality and convenience for users.
If there's one wardrobe staple that any active youth needs, it's a versatile pair of sweatpants. The Gildan G182B - Youth Heavy Blend 8 oz., 50/50 Sweatpants rise to the occasion, offering the perfect blend of durability and comfort. Designed with a 50/50 cotton and polyester composition, these sweatpants provide the robustness necessary for rambunctious activities while maintaining easy wearability. High-quality pill-resistant air jet yarn combined with double-needle stitching throughout means these sweatpants can withstand rigorous daily use without compromising on coziness. A covered elastic waistband and cuffs provide an excellent fit, minus the fuss of drawcord adjustments.
If there's one wardrobe staple that any active youth needs, it's a versatile pair of sweatpants. The Gildan G182 - Heavy Blend 8 oz., 50/50 Sweatpants rise to the occasion, offering the perfect blend of durability and comfort. Designed with a 50/50 cotton and polyester composition, these sweatpants provide the robustness necessary for rambunctious activities while maintaining easy wearability. High-quality pill-resistant air jet yarn combined with double-needle stitching throughout means these sweatpants can withstand rigorous daily use without compromising on coziness. A covered elastic waistband and cuffs provide an excellent fit, minus the fuss of drawcord adjustments.
One size fits most. Mesh snapback hat.
The Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hood excels in comfort and adaptability. Crafted from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, this hoodie features a double-lined hood, pouch pocket, and spandex ribbed cuffs.
The Gildan Youth Heavy Blend™ 8 oz., 50/50 Hood delivers cozy, durable wear. Crafted from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, this hoodie features pill-resistant air jet yarn, a double-lined hood, and a pouch pocket.
