Hempstead Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Hempstead Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

2026 Community Magazine

Community Spotlight
$1,150

Full Page Ad Placement in the 2026 Hempstead Community Magazine
Business featured in our “Support Local” Directory
Included in a Chamber Social Media Spotlight
Get in front of local residents actively looking to support businesses like yours

Silver
$750

Prominent Half Page Ad Placement designed to stand out in the magazine
Dedicated Chamber Social Media Feature highlighting your business
Priority placement for increased visibility
Position your business to be seen, remembered, and chosen locally

Bronze
$550
Business Card
$350

Insert your business card, plus one year of Chamber membership

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!