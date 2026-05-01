2026 Community Magazine

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Full Page Ad Placement in the 2026 Hempstead Community Magazine
Business featured in our “Support Local” Directory
Included in a Chamber Social Media Spotlight
Get in front of local residents actively looking to support businesses like yours
Prominent Half Page Ad Placement designed to stand out in the magazine
Dedicated Chamber Social Media Feature highlighting your business
Priority placement for increased visibility
Position your business to be seen, remembered, and chosen locally
Insert your business card, plus one year of Chamber membership
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!