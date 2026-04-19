Henderson Humane Society Pack Membership

About the memberships
Renews monthly
You’re where it all begins. Your support helps provide daily essentials—meals, clean kennels, and safe shelter for animals in need.
Valid until May 9, 2027
You’re where it all begins. Your support helps provide daily essentials—meals, clean kennels, and safe shelter for animals in need.
Renews monthly
You’re stepping in when it matters. Your support helps protect animals by funding basic medical care, vaccines, and enrichment.
Valid until May 9, 2027
You’re stepping in when it matters. Your support helps protect animals by funding basic medical care, vaccines, and enrichment.
Renews monthly
Your support helps animals heal, grow, and prepare for adoption by funding medical treatments and recovery and supporting behavioral enrichment and training.
Valid until May 9, 2027
Your support helps animals heal, grow, and prepare for adoption by funding medical treatments and recovery and supporting behavioral enrichment and training.
Renews monthly
Your support gives animals the time, care, and second chances they deserve. Supports lifesaving care and longer-stay animals. Helps reduce euthanasia risk through resources and time
Valid until May 9, 2027
Your support gives animals the time, care, and second chances they deserve. Supports lifesaving care and longer-stay animals. Helps reduce euthanasia risk through resources and time
Renews monthly
Your support fuels rescue, recovery, and transformation across our entire organization. Helps fund critical and emergency medical care. Supports programs that keep pets with their families
Valid until May 9, 2027
Your support fuels rescue, recovery, and transformation across our entire organization. Helps fund critical and emergency medical care. Supports programs that keep pets with their families
Renews monthly
Your support makes transformational change possible—for animals and for our entire community. Powers large-scale lifesaving efforts. Helps expand programs and future growth
Valid until May 9, 2027
Your support makes transformational change possible—for animals and for our entire community. Powers large-scale lifesaving efforts. Helps expand programs and future growth
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!