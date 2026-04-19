Humane Society Of Henderson County

Offered by

Humane Society Of Henderson County

About the memberships

Henderson Humane Society Pack Membership

Animal Ally - Recurring
$10

Renews monthly

You’re where it all begins. Your support helps provide daily essentials—meals, clean kennels, and safe shelter for animals in need.

Animal Ally - Annual
$100

Valid until May 9, 2027

You’re where it all begins. Your support helps provide daily essentials—meals, clean kennels, and safe shelter for animals in need.

Paw Protector - Recurring
$25

Renews monthly

You’re stepping in when it matters. Your support helps protect animals by funding basic medical care, vaccines, and enrichment.

Paw Protector - Annual
$250

Valid until May 9, 2027

You’re stepping in when it matters. Your support helps protect animals by funding basic medical care, vaccines, and enrichment.

Compassion Crew - Recurring
$50

Renews monthly

Your support helps animals heal, grow, and prepare for adoption by funding medical treatments and recovery and supporting behavioral enrichment and training.

Compassion Crew - Annual
$500

Valid until May 9, 2027

Your support helps animals heal, grow, and prepare for adoption by funding medical treatments and recovery and supporting behavioral enrichment and training.

Second Chance Champion - Recurring
$75

Renews monthly

Your support gives animals the time, care, and second chances they deserve. Supports lifesaving care and longer-stay animals. Helps reduce euthanasia risk through resources and time

Second Chance Champion
$750

Valid until May 9, 2027

Your support gives animals the time, care, and second chances they deserve. Supports lifesaving care and longer-stay animals. Helps reduce euthanasia risk through resources and time

Guardian of Hope - Recurring
$100

Renews monthly

Your support fuels rescue, recovery, and transformation across our entire organization. Helps fund critical and emergency medical care. Supports programs that keep pets with their families

Guardian of Hope - Annual
$1,000

Valid until May 9, 2027

Your support fuels rescue, recovery, and transformation across our entire organization. Helps fund critical and emergency medical care. Supports programs that keep pets with their families

Lifesaver Circle - Recurring
$250

Renews monthly

Your support makes transformational change possible—for animals and for our entire community. Powers large-scale lifesaving efforts. Helps expand programs and future growth

Lifesaver Circle - Annual
$2,500

Valid until May 9, 2027

Your support makes transformational change possible—for animals and for our entire community. Powers large-scale lifesaving efforts. Helps expand programs and future growth

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