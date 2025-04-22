Henderson Kentucky Pickleball Club 2025 TriFest Basket Raffle
Backyard Fun- Raffle Ticket
$5
Garden Gnome, Purple Potted Flowers in Wire Stand, Metal Bird Hanging Hook, Green Hot Air Baloon Decor, Solar Lights, and Hanging Fern in a Brushed Metal Tub.
Donated by HKPC Member
Pickleball Epicenter Quilt- Raffle Ticket
$5
58"x65" Pickleball Theme Handcrafted Quilt.
Donated by Empty Nest Arts & HKPC Club Member
Dink Into Spring Pair of Planters- Raffle Ticket
$5
Purple Flowers in a Pair of Basket Planters with Stands.
Donated by HKPC Club Member
Ding Dong Dink- Raffle Ticket
$5
Ding Dong Dink Doorhanger, Floral & Gold INFLUENCE Pickleball Earrings
Donated by Whims & Wishes and Elite Henderson
Wooden Treasures- Raffle Ticket
$5
Hand Crafted 5 Wooden Candlesticks, 3 Small Wood Bowls, 1 Small Wood Bowl with a Lid in a Basket.
Donated by HKPC Members
Picnic Time- Raffle Ticket
$5
$25 KFC gift card, 2 Camp Chairs, Chips & Salsa, Lay's & Dips, Cookies, Emergency Snack Bag, Sweet Tea, 6 Pack of Coca-Cola in a 38 Qt Cooler.
Donated by HKPC Club Members
William Gray Bundle- Raffle Ticket
$5
Hendo Keychain, William & Gray Hat, Brushed Black Groove Adjustable Magnetic Buckle Belt.
Donated by William Gray Haberdashery
Big Dipper- Raffle Ticket
$5
Henderson KY Wooden Spoon, Spicy Buffalo Hot Dip Mix, Everything Bagel Cheese Ball Mix, Cookie Dough Dessert Mix, Chocolate Chip Dessert Mix, Assorted Crackers, in a Large Lazy Susan Sectioned Bowl.
Donated by HKPC Club Members
Rise & Shine Kentucky- Raffle Ticket
$5
$25 Roast Coffee Bar & $25 Starbucks gift cards, French Press Coffee Maker, Bahamian Rum & Kahluia Roasted Coffee, 2 KY Coffee Cups, Tea Towel, Pot Holder, Honey Spoons in a Wooden Box.
Donated by HKPC Club Members
HC Kentucky Colonel- Raffle Ticket
$5
$25 Golden Glaze Gift Card, HC Colonel Long Sleeve Large Tee, 2 KY Ceramic Coasters, KY Vanilla Delight Scented Candle.
Donated by Just Chic, Golden Glaze and HKPC Club Members
Spa Basket- Raffle Ticket
$5
$10 at Lori and Company Massage Studio, Rachel Roe Blanket, Mary Kay Hydrating Sheet Masks, Linen Rosewood Scented Soy Candle, Farmer & Frenchman Chambourcin Rose Wine*, Lindor Carmel Milk Chocolate Truffle Bars.
Donated by HKPC Club Member
Kentucky's Finest- Raffle Ticket
$5
Bottle of Silk Velvet Whiskey*, KY Tea Towel, KY Napkins, 4 High Ball Glasses, Round Ball Ice Molds in a Wicker Basket.
Donated by Anonymous Donor
Pickleball Gift Card Bouquet - Raffle Ticket
$5
$50 Hometown Root's/Homer's/Roast Gift Certificate, $25 Chamber Gift Certificate, & $25 Simon's Shoes Gift Certificate.
Donated by Henderson Chamber, Simon's Shoes
Local SPK- EAZY Bundle - Raffle Ticket
$5
The SPK-EAZY Large T-Shirt & Sweatshirt, $25 Rockhouse & $21.99 SPEED-E-KLEEN Gift Cards
Donated by The SPK-EAZY Barber Shop, Rockhouse & SPEED-E-KLEEN
Henderson Tourist- Raffle Ticket
$5
Henderson KY Silicone Pint, Vacation Journal, Meadowland Simple Syrup, Pickleball Socks, Luminary Lanterns, Set of KY Coasters in a Henderson KY Tote Bag.
Donated by Henderson Tourist Commission
Pinky- Raffle Ticket
$5
$40 Tip Top Design & $5 Falcon Creek Gift Card, Pink Decorative Egg, Geometry Tea Towel, Nail Kit, Pink Sparkly Child's Headband.
Donated by Tip Top Design, Falcon Creek & Olive Leaf
Jelly Bag of Goodies- Raffle Ticket
$5
Swig Cup, Keychain, Foot Remedy, Napkins, Hand Sanitize/Lotion in a yellow jelly bag.
Donated by Sweet Pea's
Be a Diva- Raffle Ticket
$5
Candle Warmer Lamp, 64 fl oz Diva Laundry Detergent, Single Dryer Sachet Pouch, Diva Scented Candle, Spray Diva Fragrance, Wool Dryer Balls in a Woven Basket.
Donated by HKPC Club Member
My Lucky Court Gear- Raffle Ticket
$5
Large Bag Chair, Pickleball Tumbler, Pickleball Towel, Pickleball Keychain in a Lime Green Pickleball Bag with Detachable Paddle Pocket.
Donated by HKPC Club Members
Beachbum Bag- Raffle Ticket
$5
$50 Beachbum gift card, Monterosso Beach Towel in a 2 piece Mudpie Cosmetic Bag.
Donated by Beachbum Farms
Pickleball Beauty, Salon on Main Bundle - Raffle Ticket
$5
Brow Tint & Wax ($25 value), Basic Manicure ($25 value), and Shampoo Cut & Style ($35 value) for Salon at Main. Joico Hydrate Set, Hempz Pomegranate Body Wash, Hempz Hand Cream, Bioloage Dry Shampoo, John Amico Style Cream and Pickleball Wreath.
Donated by Salon on Main
Pickleball Easter Basket - Raffle Ticket
$5
Swig Pickleball Mug, Two Left Feet Socks, Pickleball Note Pad, Napkins, Pickleball Slippers, Mango Lime Salsa in a white and pink Basket.
Donated by J'Petals
Autism Mom Gifts- Raffle Ticket
$5
$40 Wilkerson Shoes & $21.99 SPEED-E-KLEEN gift cards, Autism Mom Large Baseball T-Shirt, ceramic KY coasters in a wicker basket with yellow bow.
Donated by Wilkerson Shoes, SPEED-E-KLEEN, and Just Chic
Chef's Delight #1
$5
Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Gnocchi, Frying Oil, Tempura Seafood Snack Chips, French Dip Au Jus, Assortment of Johnny's Seasonings & Apron.
Donated by The National Sales Group
Bundle
$5
$50 Rookies, $25 Cap & Cork, $25Kelsey G's Gift Cards
Donated by Rookies
Chef's Delight #2
$5
Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Gnocchi, Frying Oil, Tempura Seafood Snack Chips, French Dip Au Jus, Assortment of Johnny's Seasonings & Apron.
Donated by The National Sales Group
Wicked Snacks #1
$5
HTWO Hydrogen Water & Wicked Minis Snack Crackers.
Donated by The National Sales Group
Wicked Snacks #2
$5
HTWO Hydrogen Water & Wicked Minis Snack Crackers.
Donated by The National Sales Group
Stretch
$5
$150 voucher for 5 Assisted Stretch Sessions with John James at Henderson YMCA
$150 voucher for 5 Assisted Stretch Sessions with John James at Henderson YMCA