Henderson KY Pride 2026 Sponsorship Oppurtunties

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About this event
Be the official title partner of Pride ’26 with premier visibility across the entire event. Includes naming rights, top logo placement, stage recognition, media mentions, and a featured presence throughout all promotions and event-day programming.
The central stage is officially named after this sponsor, anchoring the event’s main programming. Includes prominent signage, emcee recognition, digital promotion, and a high-visibility booth presence.
Serve as a major community partner with strong event-day visibility. Includes logo placement on signage and website, digital recognition, stage acknowledgment, and a festival booth.
Receive naming recognition as the official presenter of the Pride ’26 Kickoff Drag Brunch, plus continued visibility at Pride ’26. Includes event signage, stage mentions, and booth presence.
Receive strong visibility during Pride ’26 with logo placement on event signage and website, a stage acknowledgment, and a festival booth. Ideal for businesses looking to align with a high-impact community event.
Show your support for inclusion and community connection. Includes name/logo placement on shared signage, website recognition, and a festival booth.
Another way to support Pride ’26. Includes a festival booth and recognition during the event.
Support one of our featured performers and receive recognition tied to their performance.
Support one of our featured performers and receive recognition tied to their performance.
Support one of our featured performers and receive recognition tied to their performance.
Support one of our featured performers and receive recognition tied to their performance.
Support one of our featured performers and receive recognition tied to their performance.
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