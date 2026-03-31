Henderson KY Pride Inc.

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Henderson KY Pride Inc.

About this event

Henderson KY Pride 2026 Sponsorship Oppurtunties

Pride ’26 Presenting Sponsor — $10,000
$10,000

Be the official title partner of Pride ’26 with premier visibility across the entire event. Includes naming rights, top logo placement, stage recognition, media mentions, and a featured presence throughout all promotions and event-day programming.

Pride ’26 Main Stage Sponsor — $7,500
$7,500

The central stage is officially named after this sponsor, anchoring the event’s main programming. Includes prominent signage, emcee recognition, digital promotion, and a high-visibility booth presence.

Pride ’26 Legacy Sponsor — $5,000
$5,000

Serve as a major community partner with strong event-day visibility. Includes logo placement on signage and website, digital recognition, stage acknowledgment, and a festival booth.

Pride ’26 Kickoff Drag Brunch Sponsor
$2,500

Receive naming recognition as the official presenter of the Pride ’26 Kickoff Drag Brunch, plus continued visibility at Pride ’26. Includes event signage, stage mentions, and booth presence.

Pride ’26 Gold Sponsor — $2,500
$2,500

Receive strong visibility during Pride ’26 with logo placement on event signage and website, a stage acknowledgment, and a festival booth. Ideal for businesses looking to align with a high-impact community event.

Pride ’26 Ally Sponsor — $1,000
$1,000

Show your support for inclusion and community connection. Includes name/logo placement on shared signage, website recognition, and a festival booth.

Pride ’26 Friend of Pride Sponsor — $500
$500

Another way to support Pride ’26. Includes a festival booth and recognition during the event.

Pride ’26 Kickoff Drag Brunch – Sevyn Starz Sponsorship
$150
Pride ’26 Kickoff Drag Brunch – Tana Boots Sponsorship
$150

Support one of our featured performers and receive recognition tied to their performance.

Pride ’26 Kickoff Drag Brunch – Styria Starz Sponsorship
$150

Support one of our featured performers and receive recognition tied to their performance.

Pride ’26 Kickoff Drag Brunch – Paris Starz Sponsorship
$100

Support one of our featured performers and receive recognition tied to their performance.

Pride ’26 Kickoff Drag Brunch – Elle La’Ganda Sponsorship
$250

Support one of our featured performers and receive recognition tied to their performance.

Pride ’26 Kickoff Drag Brunch – Leah Halston Sponsorship
$350

Support one of our featured performers and receive recognition tied to their performance.

Add a donation for Henderson KY Pride Inc.

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