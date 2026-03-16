Henderson KY Pride 2026 Vendor Confirmation Form

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About this event
This option is for mobile food vendors preparing and serving food onsite (food trucks, trailers, and similar mobile operations). A designated Food Vendor area will be provided as part of Pride ’26.
Food vendors must be fully self-sufficient and provide their own generator, water supply, and equipment. Electricity and water hookups are not provided by Henderson KY Pride. Vendors are responsible for complying with all local licensing, health department, and fire safety requirements, and may be subject to inspection.
Due to the nature of food service and customer demand, food vendors are required to remain open through at least 8:00 PM. Remaining for the full duration of the event (until 10:00 PM) is strongly encouraged.
All vendor guidelines, setup instructions, and load-in coordination will be provided prior to the event.
Standard Vendor (Businesses, Artists & Makers)
This option is for local businesses, artists, makers, and creators selling goods or promoting services such as clothing, crafts, art, accessories, merchandise, or other products.
Each vendor registration includes one 10 ft × 10 ft vendor space within the Pride ’26 Vendor Village. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tent, tables, chairs, and any equipment needed for their setup, as electricity and water hookups are not provided.
If you require additional space beyond the standard 10 × 10 footprint, you may contact the event organizers to request accommodation. While we will do our best to assist, additional space cannot be guaranteed. This policy also applies to community partners and organizations.
Standard vendors must remain set up until at least 7:15 PM, as vendor traffic typically decreases once the evening show begins.
Additional event logistics, booth placement, and load-in instructions will be shared prior to the event.
This option is for nonprofit organizations, advocacy groups, public agencies, and community partners who wish to share information, resources, and connect with attendees during Pride ’26.
Each registration includes one 10 ft × 10 ft vendor space within the Pride ’26 Vendor Village. Organizations are responsible for bringing their own tent, tables, chairs, and any materials needed for their setup, as electricity and water hookups are not provided.
If you require additional space beyond the standard 10 × 10 footprint, you may contact the event organizers to request accommodation. While we will do our best to assist, additional space cannot be guaranteed.
Community partners are encouraged to provide informational materials, community resources, or interactive engagement opportunities for attendees. Direct sales should be limited and consistent with the organization’s mission.
Vendors must remain set up until at least 7:15 PM, as vendor traffic typically decreases once the evening show begins.
Additional event logistics, booth placement, and load-in instructions will be shared prior to the event.
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