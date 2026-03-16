Henderson KY Pride 2026 Vendor Confirmation Form

This option is for mobile food vendors preparing and serving food onsite (food trucks, trailers, and similar mobile operations). A designated Food Vendor area will be provided as part of Pride ’26.

Food vendors must be fully self-sufficient and provide their own generator, water supply, and equipment. Electricity and water hookups are not provided by Henderson KY Pride. Vendors are responsible for complying with all local licensing, health department, and fire safety requirements, and may be subject to inspection.

Due to the nature of food service and customer demand, food vendors are required to remain open through at least 8:00 PM. Remaining for the full duration of the event (until 10:00 PM) is strongly encouraged.

All vendor guidelines, setup instructions, and load-in coordination will be provided prior to the event.