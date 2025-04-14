Henderson KY Pride Vendor Confirmation Form

This option is for mobile food vendors preparing and serving food onsite. A designated food truck area will be provided. All food vendors must follow applicable health and safety regulations and be fully self-sufficient. Vendors must remain for the full event (2–9 PM).
Standard Vendor
$50
This option is for local businesses, artists, and creators selling goods such as clothing, crafts, art, accessories, or services. One standard vendor space is included. Vendors must bring their own setup and stay for the full duration of the event (2–9 PM).
Nonprofit / Community Organization
$20
This option is for nonprofit organizations and local resource providers who wish to table at the event to share information, services, or materials. A valid nonprofit designation or mission-aligned community work is required. Vendors must remain for the full event (2–9 PM).
