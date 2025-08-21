Henderson's Fourth Annual All White Soirée

Charlotte

NC, USA

Single Admission
$100

One Ticket for Entry - connect with our amazing vendors, agents, and other clients of Henderson Ventures.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Limited Availability

  • ﻿﻿Exclusive perks for Gold Sponsor
  • ﻿﻿1-2 min on-stage showcase during event made by your representative- guest can discover your venture, share how you giveback to your team, clients, and community
  • ﻿﻿Premium logo placement on the event's main bar
  • ﻿﻿15-20 sec branded highlight reel for guests to discover your venture before the event- we come to you! Collaboration posts from HV page to yours!
  • ﻿﻿Exclusive brand placement on step and repeat
  • ﻿﻿Dedicated social media post and email marketing exposure as Gold sponsor (2M+ reach)
  • ﻿﻿10 complimentary event tickets
  • ﻿﻿Provide a branded gift for guest giftbags
  • ﻿﻿Inclusion in post-event video recap and press coverage
  • ﻿﻿Prominent print signage in highly visible areas
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Logo placement on event signage on easel and shared promotional materials
  • ﻿﻿6 complimentary event tickets
  • ﻿﻿Dedicated social media post and email marketing exposure as silver sponsor (2M+ reach)
  • ﻿﻿Provide a branded gift for guest giftbags
  • ﻿﻿Inclusion in post-event video recap and press coverage
  • ﻿﻿Prominent print signage on easels in highly visible areas
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

  • ﻿﻿Recognition in the event program and select digital promotions
  • ﻿﻿Dedicated social media post and email marketing exposure as bronze sponsor (2M+ reach)
  • ﻿﻿4 complimentary event tickets
  • ﻿﻿Provide a branded gift for guest giftbags
  • ﻿﻿Inclusion in post-event video recap and press coverage
  • ﻿﻿Prominent print signage in highly visible areas
Luxe Bite Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship food value is ideal for caterers or food vendors providing

signature bites or tasting plates.

Sponsorship Includes:

Logo on event signage and printed menus

Featured social media highlight pre-event

4 VIP event ticket invites

Mention during event programming

Branded setup space for sampling or small plates

Inclusion in event recap and thank-you campaign

Option to include offers or menus in VIP gift bags

Sweet Treats Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship food value is ideal for dessert vendors, bakers, or specialty

sweets looking to add a memorable touch to the evening.

Sponsorship Includes:

Logo inclusion on dessert signage

2 VIP event ticket invites

Social media mention

Table or station for dessert presentation

Opportunity to include promotional item in gift bags

Add a donation for Hope For Harvest Youth Center

$

