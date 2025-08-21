Henderson's Fourth Annual All White Soirée

One Ticket for Entry - connect with our amazing vendors, agents, and other clients of Henderson Ventures.
Limited Availability
Bronze Sponsor | $1,500
This sponsorship food value is ideal for caterers or food vendors providing
signature bites or tasting plates.
Sponsorship Includes:
Logo on event signage and printed menus
Featured social media highlight pre-event
4 VIP event ticket invites
Mention during event programming
Branded setup space for sampling or small plates
Inclusion in event recap and thank-you campaign
Option to include offers or menus in VIP gift bags
This sponsorship food value is ideal for dessert vendors, bakers, or specialty
sweets looking to add a memorable touch to the evening.
Sponsorship Includes:
Logo inclusion on dessert signage
2 VIP event ticket invites
Social media mention
Table or station for dessert presentation
Opportunity to include promotional item in gift bags
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!