Hendrix Chi Alpha Golf Tournament Sponsors

1705 S Salem Rd

Conway, AR 72034

Title Sponsor
$1,000

Gain premium exposure for your business with prominent logo placement on event signage and promotional materials. This sponsorship level also includes the highest number of featured social media mentions to maximize your visibility before, during, and after the tournament.

Premium Sponsor
$500

Showcase your support with branded signage at one of the tournament holes, increased visibility through additional social media mentions, and your logo featured on our main event banner.

Hole Sponsor
$200

Includes custom signage displayed at one of the tournament holes, recognizing your business’s support.

Bev Cart Sponsor
$100

Feature your business with signage and logo placement on the beverage cart, which travels to every hole throughout the tournament, ensuring high visibility to all participants.

