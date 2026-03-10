Islamic Association Of Lewisville Flower Mound

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Islamic Association Of Lewisville Flower Mound

About this event

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Henna and Eid Bazaar

3430 Peters Colony Rd

Flower Mound, TX 75022, USA

Add a donation for Islamic Association Of Lewisville Flower Mound

$

Adult Ticket
Free

Please show your RSVP on site so you can get a ticket. Henna will be first come first serve based on the number of your ticket.

Child Ticket
Free

Please show your RSVP on site so you can get a ticket. Henna will be first come first serve based on the number of your ticket.

Youth Girls Ticket (13-22)
Free

Join us at the Nūr lounge for a short discussion and some activities/crafts

This will be followed by our regular youth iftar iA

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