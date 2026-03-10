Henna and Eid Bazaar

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About this event
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Please show your RSVP on site so you can get a ticket. Henna will be first come first serve based on the number of your ticket.
Please show your RSVP on site so you can get a ticket. Henna will be first come first serve based on the number of your ticket.
Join us at the Nūr lounge for a short discussion and some activities/crafts
This will be followed by our regular youth iftar iA
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