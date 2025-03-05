2025 ISGI Ladies Henna Night

ISGI members are eligible for a 20% discount. Contact an ISGI board member, or email us at [email protected], for your discount code. | If you would like to pay for your ticket(s) in cash at the door, please let us know.
Children (under 10)
Free
Children under 10 MUST be supervised by an adult.
Vendor
$30
Please ONLY purchase a vendor ticket after speaking to a ISGI board member regarding your booth. Vendor tickets that have not been confirmed with an ISGI board member will be cancelled and your ticket will be made available for someone else.
Please note that EACH henna artist must purchase a separate ticket, multiple henna artists cannot enter on one vendor ticket. This is to ensure equity between henna artists at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!