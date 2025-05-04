HennFest '25

23131 Lakeshore Blvd

Euclid, OH 44123, USA

VIP Ticket
$100
Access to exclusive VIP areas including indoor facilities, upgraded seating, upgraded food offerings and more. Each VIP ticket includes a souvenir 9oz. tasting glass and a punch card, which can be used for your choice of available food and beverage fare.
Day of Event General Admission
$75
General Admission tickets that can be purchased the day of the event. Each General Admission ticket includes a souvenir 9oz. tasting glass and a punch card, which can be used for your choice of available food and beverage fare.
Add a donation for Friends of the Henn Mansion, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!