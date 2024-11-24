Henry For Music | Silent Auction

Gift Basket | Candy! item
Gift Basket | Candy!
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One (1) gift basket featuring: - Candy Donated by AKEKA By Design.
Gift Basket | Coffee! item
Gift Basket | Coffee!
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One (1) gift basket featuring: - Coffee Donated by AKEKA By Design.
Gift Basket | Cookies! item
Gift Basket | Cookies!
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One (1) gift basket featuring: - Cookies of your choice Donated by AKEKA By Design.
Gift Basket | Winner's Choice item
Gift Basket | Winner's Choice
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Winner's Choice of one (1) gift basket! - Candy - Popcorn - Coffee - Cookies - Wine (21+) Donated by AKEKA By Design.
HFM Conductor Experience | Solo Level item
HFM Conductor Experience | Solo Level
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Ever wanted to be an orchestra conductor? Now is your chance! No experience necessary. In this musical adventure, wave the baton, feel the music's energy, and connect with fellow music lovers. Ideal for all skill levels, these sessions offer joy, laughter, and memorable moments! Includes two (2) rehearsals and one (1) concert appearance during a portion of one (1) song as a conductor. Concert, song, and song length will be at the discretion of the lead conductor.
HFM Conductor Experience | Duo Level item
HFM Conductor Experience | Duo Level
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Ever wanted to be an orchestra conductor? Now is your chance! In this musical adventure, wave the baton, feel the music's energy, and connect with fellow music lovers. Ideal for all skill levels, these sessions offer joy, laughter, and memorable moments! No experience necessary. Includes two (2) rehearsals and one (1) concert appearance during a portion of two (2) songs as a conductor. Concert, song, and song length will be at the discretion of the lead conductor.
HFM Conductor Experience | Trio Level item
HFM Conductor Experience | Trio Level
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Ever wanted to be an orchestra conductor? In this musical adventure, wave the baton, feel the music's energy, and connect with fellow music lovers. Ideal for all skill levels, these sessions offer joy, laughter, and memorable moments! Now is your chance! No experience necessary. Includes two (3) rehearsals and one (1) concert appearance during a portion of three (3) songs as a conductor. Concert, song, and song length will be at the discretion of the lead conductor.
Beach Vacation Getaway | Mexico item
Beach Vacation Getaway | Mexico
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Are you ready to see the beautiful beaches and mountainscapes of Mexico? Let your next vacation be in a beautiful Westgate Resort Hotel. Stay 3 days and 4 nights for a getaway like no other in Mexico. Flight and ground transportation are not included.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 6-month Quarter-Page item
HFM Ad Club Membership | 6-month Quarter-Page
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 6 months. Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 6-month Half-Page item
HFM Ad Club Membership | 6-month Half-Page
$400

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 6 months. Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 6-month Full-Page item
HFM Ad Club Membership | 6-month Full-Page
$600

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 6 months. Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 12-month Quarter-Page item
HFM Ad Club Membership | 12-month Quarter-Page
$600

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 12 months. Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 12-month Half-Page item
HFM Ad Club Membership | 12-month Half-Page
$800

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 12 months. Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 12-month Full-Page item
HFM Ad Club Membership | 12-month Full-Page
$1,200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 12 months. Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing