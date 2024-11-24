Henry For Music | Silent Auction

One (1) gift basket featuring:
- Candy
Donated by AKEKA By Design.
One (1) gift basket featuring:
- Candy
Donated by AKEKA By Design.
Gift Basket | Coffee!
$15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One (1) gift basket featuring:
- Coffee
Donated by AKEKA By Design.
One (1) gift basket featuring:
- Coffee
Donated by AKEKA By Design.
Gift Basket | Cookies!
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One (1) gift basket featuring:
- Cookies of your choice
Donated by AKEKA By Design.
One (1) gift basket featuring:
- Cookies of your choice
Donated by AKEKA By Design.
Gift Basket | Winner's Choice
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Winner's Choice of one (1) gift basket!
- Candy
- Popcorn
- Coffee
- Cookies
- Wine (21+)
Donated by AKEKA By Design.
Winner's Choice of one (1) gift basket!
- Candy
- Popcorn
- Coffee
- Cookies
- Wine (21+)
Donated by AKEKA By Design.
HFM Conductor Experience | Solo Level
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ever wanted to be an orchestra conductor? Now is your chance! No experience necessary. In this musical adventure, wave the baton, feel the music's energy, and connect with fellow music lovers. Ideal for all skill levels, these sessions offer joy, laughter, and memorable moments!
Includes two (2) rehearsals and one (1) concert appearance during a portion of one (1) song as a conductor. Concert, song, and song length will be at the discretion of the lead conductor.
Ever wanted to be an orchestra conductor? Now is your chance! No experience necessary. In this musical adventure, wave the baton, feel the music's energy, and connect with fellow music lovers. Ideal for all skill levels, these sessions offer joy, laughter, and memorable moments!
Includes two (2) rehearsals and one (1) concert appearance during a portion of one (1) song as a conductor. Concert, song, and song length will be at the discretion of the lead conductor.
HFM Conductor Experience | Duo Level
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ever wanted to be an orchestra conductor? Now is your chance! In this musical adventure, wave the baton, feel the music's energy, and connect with fellow music lovers. Ideal for all skill levels, these sessions offer joy, laughter, and memorable moments! No experience necessary.
Includes two (2) rehearsals and one (1) concert appearance during a portion of two (2) songs as a conductor. Concert, song, and song length will be at the discretion of the lead conductor.
Ever wanted to be an orchestra conductor? Now is your chance! In this musical adventure, wave the baton, feel the music's energy, and connect with fellow music lovers. Ideal for all skill levels, these sessions offer joy, laughter, and memorable moments! No experience necessary.
Includes two (2) rehearsals and one (1) concert appearance during a portion of two (2) songs as a conductor. Concert, song, and song length will be at the discretion of the lead conductor.
HFM Conductor Experience | Trio Level
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ever wanted to be an orchestra conductor? In this musical adventure, wave the baton, feel the music's energy, and connect with fellow music lovers. Ideal for all skill levels, these sessions offer joy, laughter, and memorable moments! Now is your chance! No experience necessary.
Includes two (3) rehearsals and one (1) concert appearance during a portion of three (3) songs as a conductor. Concert, song, and song length will be at the discretion of the lead conductor.
Ever wanted to be an orchestra conductor? In this musical adventure, wave the baton, feel the music's energy, and connect with fellow music lovers. Ideal for all skill levels, these sessions offer joy, laughter, and memorable moments! Now is your chance! No experience necessary.
Includes two (3) rehearsals and one (1) concert appearance during a portion of three (3) songs as a conductor. Concert, song, and song length will be at the discretion of the lead conductor.
Beach Vacation Getaway | Mexico
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Are you ready to see the beautiful beaches and mountainscapes of Mexico? Let your next vacation be in a beautiful Westgate Resort Hotel. Stay 3 days and 4 nights for a getaway like no other in Mexico.
Flight and ground transportation are not included.
Are you ready to see the beautiful beaches and mountainscapes of Mexico? Let your next vacation be in a beautiful Westgate Resort Hotel. Stay 3 days and 4 nights for a getaway like no other in Mexico.
Flight and ground transportation are not included.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 6-month Quarter-Page
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 6 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 6 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 6-month Half-Page
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 6 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 6 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 6-month Full-Page
$600
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 6 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 6 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 12-month Quarter-Page
$600
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 12 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 12 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 12-month Half-Page
$800
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 12 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 12 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
HFM Ad Club Membership | 12-month Full-Page
$1,200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 12 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.
Advertise your business or message of support in HFM Concert Programs for up to 12 months.
Disclaimer: The auction winner must submit a High-Quality image or PDF to [email protected]. Content must be suitable for HFM audiences and is subject to approval and suggested revisions by the HFM Board of Directors. If a new submission is not received on or by the 1st of each month, the ad previously submitted to [email protected] will be repeated. The auction winner has a period of 12 months to redeem.