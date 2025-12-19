Henry For Music | BBQ + S’Mores @ Sweet Auburn BBQ • McDonough

About this event
Roast marshmallows over our outdoor fire pit with a personal kit of graham crackers, chocolate, and fluffy marshmallows—and all ready for joy through music.
🔥 Every kit helps fund free music education for youth through Henry For Music.
Suggested Donation: $5 per kit
Limit: One kit per $5 donation ticket. Additional donations welcome at the event.
Reserve your session spot to attend and jam! All registered attendees are welcome to bring their instrument, sing, or simply enjoy the sounds.
🎹 A keyboard will be onsite for shared use—ideal for those without instruments.
🎸 Beginner-friendly. Community-powered. Music made together.
Cost: Free
Limit: One participation RSVP per guest
Can’t make it to the jam or just want to support? This option allows you to donate any amount directly to Henry For Music—no attendance required.
🎁 Your contribution helps us gift instruments, mentor students, and grow the next generation of musicians.
Donation Range: Choose your amount
Minimum suggested: $5
No ticket or entry required – 100% tax-deductible gift
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