Henry For Music

Hosted by

Henry For Music

About this event

Henry For Music | BBQ + S’Mores @ Sweet Auburn BBQ • McDonough

1828 Jonesboro Rd

McDonough, GA 30253, USA

S’mores Kit – Suggested Donation: $5
$5

Roast marshmallows over our outdoor fire pit with a personal kit of graham crackers, chocolate, and fluffy marshmallows—and all ready for joy through music.


🔥 Every kit helps fund free music education for youth through Henry For Music.


Suggested Donation: $5 per kit

Limit: One kit per $5 donation ticket. Additional donations welcome at the event.

Jam Session RSVP – FREE
Free

Reserve your session spot to attend and jam! All registered attendees are welcome to bring their instrument, sing, or simply enjoy the sounds.

🎹 A keyboard will be onsite for shared use—ideal for those without instruments.

🎸 Beginner-friendly. Community-powered. Music made together.

Cost: Free

Limit: One participation RSVP per guest

Donation Only – Starting at $5
$5

Can’t make it to the jam or just want to support? This option allows you to donate any amount directly to Henry For Music—no attendance required.


🎁 Your contribution helps us gift instruments, mentor students, and grow the next generation of musicians.


Donation Range: Choose your amount

Minimum suggested: $5

No ticket or entry required – 100% tax-deductible gift


Add a donation for Henry For Music

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