Henry For Music’s 10th Anniversary Gala

111 Davis Rd

Stockbridge, GA 30281, USA

Solo Seating – $50
$50

Admission for one guest.


  • Buffet meal and refreshments included
  • General table seating
  • Swag bag with gifts and sponsor items
  • An evening of live music, performances, and celebration
Couples Seating – $75
$75

Admission for two guests.

  • Includes buffet meals and refreshments for both guests
  • Reserved seating together at a shared table
  • Swag bags for each guest
  • Perfect for partners, friends, or family attending together
Table for 8 – $400
$400
Reserved table for 8 guests.

  • Buffet meals and refreshments provided for all guests
  • Swag bags for each attendee
  • Priority seating placement
  • Swag bags for each guest
  • Perfect for groups, clubs, friends, or family attending together
Program Ad 1/8 Page – $25
$25

Approx. 2.75” x 2.125”

  • Perfect for a short dedication, name listing, or small logo
  • Eighth Page within program
Program Ad 1/4 Page – $50
$50

Approx. 2.75” x 4.25”

  • Logo or short message
  • Quarter Page within program
Program Ad 1/2 Page – $100
$100

Approx. 5.5” x 4.25” (horizontal) or 2.75” x 8.5” (vertical)

  • Showcase your message or tribute in a larger space
  • Half Page within program
Program Ad Full Page – $200
$200

5.5” x 8.5” (entire page)

  • Premium visibility for your business or celebration
  • Full Page within program


Program Ad Inside Cover or Back Cover – $500
$500

5.5” x 8.5” (entire page, premium placement)

  • Exclusive placement with maximum visibility
  • Inside Cover or Back Cover


🎤 $500 Encore Sponsor
$500

Designed for small businesses, community groups, and families who want to make a visible impact while celebrating music and legacy.


Benefits:


  • 🎟️ Reserved Seating – Admission for 2 guests
  • 📖 Program Book Ad – Quarter-page ad placement in Gala Program Booklet
  • 🌐 Website Recognition – Logo placement on Henry For Music website
  • 🎁 Swag Bag Gift Opportunity – Branded flyer or item included in guest swag bags



💡 Tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.


🎵 $1,000 Harmony Sponsor
$1,000
  • Join us as a Harmony Sponsor and share your voice in celebration of Henry For Music’s 10th Anniversary Gala. This sponsorship offers recognition both at the event and online.


Sponsorship Benefits:


  • 🎁 Swag Bag Gift Opportunity – Include your promotional item or branded gift in guest swag bags with HFM materials
  • 🎟️ Reserved Seating – Seating for 2 guests
  • 📖 Program Book Ad – Quarter- or half-page ad in Gala Program Booklet
  • 🌐 Website Recognition – Logo featured on Henry For Music website



Note: Swag bags will include your information and any gift items you provide, distributed to all gala guests.


💡 Tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.


🎶 $2,000 Symphony Sponsor
$2,000
  • Celebrate with us as a Symphony Sponsor, supporting Henry For Music’s mission to provide tuition-free music access for youth. This sponsorship combines reserved seating, program recognition, and promotional opportunities.


Sponsorship Benefits:


  • 🎁 Swag Bag Gift Opportunity – Place your promotional item or branded gift in guest swag bags alongside official HFM materials
  • 🎟️ Reserved Table Seating – Reserved seating for 5 guests
  • 📖 Program Book Ad – Half- or full-page ad placement in Gala Program Booklet
  • 🌐 Website Recognition – Logo featured on Henry For Music website
  • 🎤 On-Site Recognition – Logo placement on the Gala backdrop



Note: Swag bags will include your information and any gift items you provide, distributed to all gala guests.


💡 Tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.


🎼 $5,000 Crescendo Sponsor
$5,000

As our premier sponsor, your company will stand in the spotlight during Henry For Music’s 10th Anniversary Gala and beyond. This partnership celebrates your commitment to building legacy, gratitude, and musical belonging in the community.


Sponsorship Benefits:


  • 🎁 Swag Bag Gift Opportunity – Place a promotional item or branded gift in guest swag bags alongside official HFM materials
  • 🎟️ VIP Table Seating – Premium reserved table for 8–10 guests with priority placement near the stage
  • 📖 Program Book Premium Ad – Full-page ad with inside front, inside back, or back cover placement (limited availability)
  • 🌐 Website Recognition – Logo featured on HFM website footer (scrolling) + a dedicated sponsor page including your company mission content
  • 🎤 On-Site Recognition – Logo placement on event backdrop + marquee display on venue screen during the gala
  • 📣 Social Media Visibility – Honorable mention across all Henry For Music social media platforms before and after the event



Note: The Swag Bag will include your promotional items, business information, or branded gifts alongside Henry For Music materials.


💡 All sponsorships are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.


🌟 $10,000 Overture Sponsor (Presenting Partner)
$10,000

As the Presenting Sponsor, your brand will stand front and center throughout Henry For Music’s 10th Anniversary Gala. This highest-level partnership demonstrates your leadership in advancing access to music education and creative belonging.


Benefits:


  • 🎤 Presenting Credit – Event branded as “Henry For Music’s 10th Anniversary Gala presented by [Your Name]” on promotional materials
  • 🎟️ VIP Seating – Two premium tables (16–20 guests total) near stage
  • 📖 Program Book Premium Ad – Full-page ad on program cover (front or back, exclusive)
  • 🌐 Website Recognition – Logo featured on website homepage + dedicated sponsor page with company mission content
  • 🎬 Stage & Screen Visibility – Verbal acknowledgment from stage + logo on marquee display and event backdrop
  • 🎁 Swag Bag Gift Opportunity – Inclusion of branded items in guest swag bags
  • 📣 Media & Social Recognition – Featured mentions across press release, social media, and digital promotions



💡 Tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.


HFM Alum | Staff | Volunteer | Other Sponsor
free
