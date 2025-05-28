Join us as a Harmony Sponsor and share your voice in celebration of Henry For Music’s 10th Anniversary Gala. This sponsorship offers recognition both at the event and online.





Sponsorship Benefits:





🎁 Swag Bag Gift Opportunity – Include your promotional item or branded gift in guest swag bags with HFM materials

🎟️ Reserved Seating – Seating for 2 guests

📖 Program Book Ad – Quarter- or half-page ad in Gala Program Booklet

🌐 Website Recognition – Logo featured on Henry For Music website









Note: Swag bags will include your information and any gift items you provide, distributed to all gala guests.





💡 Tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.



