Henry For Music's Summer Camp

✅ Community Access (Scholarship Tier) • Price: $0 ($200 Value) • Description: Scholarships are awarded per student on a needs basis. Select this option to apply. This tier is subsidized through our Pay-It-Forward model. No payment is required. Should you provide a pay-what-you-can contribution, the difference will be subsidized through our Pay-It-Forward model—because everyone should receive joy through music.

✅ Community Access (Scholarship Tier) • Price: $0 ($200 Value) • Description: Scholarships are awarded per student on a needs basis. Select this option to apply. This tier is subsidized through our Pay-It-Forward model. No payment is required. Should you provide a pay-what-you-can contribution, the difference will be subsidized through our Pay-It-Forward model—because everyone should receive joy through music.

More details...