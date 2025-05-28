Henry For Music

Henry For Music's Summer Camp

Community Access (Scholarship Tier)
Free
✅ Community Access (Scholarship Tier) • Price: $0 ($200 Value) • Description: Scholarships are awarded per student on a needs basis. Select this option to apply. This tier is subsidized through our Pay-It-Forward model. No payment is required. Should you provide a pay-what-you-can contribution, the difference will be subsidized through our Pay-It-Forward model—because everyone should receive joy through music.
Tier 1: Full Access (1 Student)
$200
✅ Tier 1: Community Access (Scholarship Tier) • Price: $200 • Description: Covers two students’ full summer experience including: - t-shirt - certificate - jam sessions - workshops - skills development - snack/beverage Your support sustains free access to instruments, supplies, and instruction for all. ⸻ Covers 1 Student, Full Summer
Tier 2: Full Access & Sustain a Musician (2 Students)
$200
✅ Tier 2: Full Access & Sustain One Musician • Price: $400 • Description: Covers two students’ full summer experience including: - t-shirt - certificate - jam sessions - workshops - skills development - snack/beverage Your support sustains free access to instruments, supplies, and instruction for all. ⸻ Covers 2 Students, Full Summer
Tier 3: Full Access & Lift Another Musician (3 Students)
$400
✅ Tier 3: Full Access & Lift Another Musician • Price: $540 • Description: Covers your child’s full summer access plus one additional child’s full experience including: - t-shirt - certificate - jam sessions - workshops - skills development - snack/beverage A generous investment in music, mentorship, and creative growth. ⸻ Covers 3 Students, Full Summer
Tier 4: Full Access & Thrive Together (4 Students)
$700
✅ Tier 4: Full Access & Thrive Together • Price: $720 • Description: Supports four students—amplifying joy, access, and artistic development. Helps cover teaching stipends, shared supplies, and community resources. Also: - t-shirt - certificate - jam sessions - workshops - skills development - snack/beverage ⸻ Covers 4 Students, Full Summer
