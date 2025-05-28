Henry For Music's Summer Camp

✅ Community Access (Scholarship Tier)
• Price: $0 ($200 Value)
• Description:
Scholarships are awarded per student on a needs basis. Select this option to apply. This tier is subsidized through our Pay-It-Forward model. No payment is required. Should you provide a pay-what-you-can contribution, the difference will be subsidized through our Pay-It-Forward model—because everyone should receive joy through music.
Tier 1: Full Access (1 Student)
$200
✅ Tier 1: Community Access (Scholarship Tier)
• Price: $200
• Description:
Covers two students’ full summer experience including:
- t-shirt
- certificate
- jam sessions
- workshops
- skills development
- snack/beverage
Your support sustains free access to instruments, supplies, and instruction for all.
⸻ Covers 1 Student, Full Summer
Tier 2: Full Access & Sustain a Musician (2 Students)
$200
✅ Tier 2: Full Access & Sustain One Musician
• Price: $400
• Description:
Covers two students’ full summer experience including:
- t-shirt
- certificate
- jam sessions
- workshops
- skills development
- snack/beverage
Your support sustains free access to instruments, supplies, and instruction for all.
⸻ Covers 2 Students, Full Summer
Tier 3: Full Access & Lift Another Musician (3 Students)
$400
✅ Tier 3: Full Access & Lift Another Musician
• Price: $540
• Description:
Covers your child’s full summer access plus one additional child’s full experience including:
- t-shirt
- certificate
- jam sessions
- workshops
- skills development
- snack/beverage
A generous investment in music, mentorship, and creative growth.
⸻ Covers 3 Students, Full Summer
Tier 4: Full Access & Thrive Together (4 Students)
$700
✅ Tier 4: Full Access & Thrive Together
• Price: $720
• Description:
Supports four students—amplifying joy, access, and artistic development.
Helps cover teaching stipends, shared supplies, and community resources. Also:
- t-shirt
- certificate
- jam sessions
- workshops
- skills development
- snack/beverage
⸻ Covers 4 Students, Full Summer
Add a donation for Henry For Music
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!