HENs Spring Campaign

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About this raffle
1 Raffle Ticket for our Raffle Goodie Baskets. Ticket will be entered in the most valuable basket.
3 Raffle Tickets for our Raffle Goodie Baskets. Tickets will be split evenly among the top 3 most valuable baskets.
6 Raffle Tickets for our Raffle Goodie Baskets. Tickets will be split evenly among the top 3 most valuable baskets.
15 Raffle Tickets for our Raffle Goodie Baskets. Tickets will be split evenly among the top 3 most valuable baskets.
$
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