Happy Empty Nesters Inc

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Happy Empty Nesters Inc

About this raffle

HENs Spring Campaign

1 Cruise Raffle Entry
$100
3 Cruise Raffle Entries
$250
This includes 3 tickets
1 General Raffle Ticket
$10

1 Raffle Ticket for our Raffle Goodie Baskets. Ticket will be entered in the most valuable basket.

3 General Raffle Tickets
$25
This includes 3 tickets

3 Raffle Tickets for our Raffle Goodie Baskets. Tickets will be split evenly among the top 3 most valuable baskets.

6 General Raffle Tickets
$50
This includes 6 tickets

6 Raffle Tickets for our Raffle Goodie Baskets. Tickets will be split evenly among the top 3 most valuable baskets.

15 General Raffle Tickets
$100
This includes 15 tickets

15 Raffle Tickets for our Raffle Goodie Baskets. Tickets will be split evenly among the top 3 most valuable baskets.

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