Summer Gals Night Out - Fair Fundraising

Perfect brand exposure at our highly-anticipated Galentine's community celebration! This event is designed to draw a large, engaged audience, giving you the perfect platform for branding recognition. To ensure success for the presenter sponsor we are strictly limiting to only 2 busines, facilitating a unique spotlight. Join us and make meaningful connections—it's free for the community and invaluable for your brand. Logos including in all marketing material, (1)6’ Table and (2)Chairs available at the event. Name recognition and introduction at the event as presenting sponsor