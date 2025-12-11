Summer Gals Night Out - Fair Fundraising

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About this event
Showcase your incredible products and gain unparalleled brand exposure at our highly-anticipated Galentine's community celebration! This event is designed to draw a large, engaged audience, giving you the perfect platform for direct sales. To ensure success for every vendor, we are strictly limiting participation by industry, facilitating your business a unique spotlight. Join us and make meaningful connections—it's free for the community and invaluable for your brand. (1)6’ Table and (2)Chairs available first come first served
Showcase your incredible products and gain unparalleled brand exposure at our highly-anticipated Galentine's community celebration! This event is designed to draw a large, engaged audience, giving you the perfect platform for direct sales and market testing. To ensure success for every vendor, we are strictly limiting participation by industry, facilitatino your business a unique spotlight. Join us and make meaningful connections—it's free for the community and invaluable for your brand. (1)6’ Table and (2)Chairs available first come first served
Showcase your incredible services and gain unparalleled brand exposure at our highly-anticipated Galentine's community celebration! This event is designed to draw a large, engaged audience, giving you the perfect platform for direct sales and branding recognition. To ensure success for every vendor, we are strictly limiting participation by industry, facilitation your business a unique spotlight. Join us and make meaningful connections—it's free for the community and invaluable for your brand. (1)6’ Table and (2)Chairs available first come first served
Showcase your incredible services and gain unparalleled brand exposure at our highly-anticipated Galentine's community celebration! This event is designed to draw a large, engaged audience, giving you the perfect platform for direct sales and branding recognition. To ensure success for every vendor, we are strictly limiting participation by industry, facilitation your business a unique spotlight. Join us and make meaningful connections—it's free for the community and invaluable for your brand. (1)6’ Table and (2)Chairs available first come first served
Showcase your incredible products and gain unparalleled brand exposure at our highly-anticipated Galentine's community celebration! This event is designed to draw a large, engaged audience, giving you the perfect platform for direct sales and branding recognition. To ensure success for every vendor, we are strictly limiting participation by industry, facilitation your business a unique spotlight. Join us and make meaningful connections—it's free for the community and invaluable for your brand. (1)6’ Table and (2)Chairs available first come first served
Perfect brand exposure at our highly-anticipated Galentine's community celebration! This event is designed to draw a large, engaged audience, giving you the perfect platform for branding recognition. To ensure success for the presenter sponsor we are strictly limiting to only 2 busines, facilitating a unique spotlight. Join us and make meaningful connections—it's free for the community and invaluable for your brand. Logos including in all marketing material, (1)6’ Table and (2)Chairs available at the event. Name recognition and introduction at the event as presenting sponsor
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