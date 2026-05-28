HER Dynasty-Sigma Theta Rho's Financial Suite

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About the memberships
The application fee is $200 and is non-refundable under any circumstances. No exceptions will be made. All application fees must be submitted at the time of application in order for the application to be considered complete and eligible for review.ble
Annual dues are $100 and are due on or before May 1st of each year. Payments not received by May 1st will incur a $50 late fee, bringing the total to $150.
Renews monthly
No expiration
Monthly dues are $50 and are due on or before the 5th of each month. Payments made after the 5th will increase to $60. An additional $5 late fee will be added each week until the balance is paid in full.
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