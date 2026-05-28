HER Dynasty-Sigma Theta Rho

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HER Dynasty-Sigma Theta Rho

About the memberships

HER Dynasty-Sigma Theta Rho's Financial Suite

Application Fee
$200

The application fee is $200 and is non-refundable under any circumstances. No exceptions will be made. All application fees must be submitted at the time of application in order for the application to be considered complete and eligible for review.ble

Annual Fee
$100

Annual dues are $100 and are due on or before May 1st of each year. Payments not received by May 1st will incur a $50 late fee, bringing the total to $150.

Monthly Dues
$50

Renews monthly

Late Fees
Pay what you can

No expiration

Monthly dues are $50 and are due on or before the 5th of each month. Payments made after the 5th will increase to $60. An additional $5 late fee will be added each week until the balance is paid in full.

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