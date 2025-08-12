eventClosed

Claim Your Crown: A Self Love Summit

501 N Madison St

Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

General Admission
$20

Grants access for (1)Parent + (1) Child Admission – $30 Includes access to all sessions, lunch for both, and event materials.

For additional children admission purchase another ticket for $5 for families bringing more than 1 child.

Additional Child Admission
$5

Add-on ticket for families bringing more than 1 child. Grant access for (1) additional child to all sessions, lunch for both, and event materials.

Raffle Entry
$5

Purchase a raffle ticket to enter our prize drawing. Winners announced at the event.

Vendor Booth Package
$75

Includes 1 table & chair, lunch, and admission for 1 child to attend girls’ session. Space for 8 vendors only — reserve early!

