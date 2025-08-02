Hosted by

Her Movement

About this event

Her Movement's Silent Auction

Fine Art Portrait
$19

Starting bid

Chandra Holland Fine At Portraits

$1000 gift certificate from the Fine Art Portrait Studio. You receive a studio family portrait session and 14' Fine Art Portrait valued at $1000. The certificate includes a fully guided portrait session and a beautifully retouched portrait art piece- absolutely no additional purchase needed.


Located n Atlanta Georgia

Renaissance hotel
$19

Starting bid

$5,000 value to stay at the Renaissance hotel and entrance to the museum.

May stay in New York or Florida


Virtual workout session
$3

Starting bid

4 virtual workout sessions

