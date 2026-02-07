HER NEXT CONNECT A Purpose-Driven Networking Experience

About this event
Raleigh, NC 27616, USA (Nana's Fun House Business & Event Center)
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. On us for HER NEXT Connect, the official launch event for EmpowerHER NEXT Foundation during Kidney Cancer Awareness Month.
Wear orange for kidney cancer awareness and purple for EmpowerHER NEXT (not required).
Confirmation required from Foundation before registering:
Reserve your vendor space at HER NEXT Connect, the EmpowerHER NEXT Foundation launch event for Kidney Cancer Awareness Month.
Includes:
Vendor Notes: Vendors provide their own setup materials. Setup begins 30–45 minutes before the event. No refunds (donation-based registration).
All vendor donations support EmpowerHER NEXT Foundation’s caregiver resources and kidney cancer awareness outreach.
By submitting this vendor registration, you agree that a Vendor Agreement and Liability Waiver will be sent to the email address provided during registration. Vendors must review and sign the agreement prior to participating in the event.
Support EmpowerHER NEXT Foundation and help us provide caregiver resources and kidney cancer awareness outreach during Kidney Cancer Awareness Month.
Business sponsors receive:
This sponsorship is a donation for the cause and does not include a vendor table.
Bring ticket and shirts can be picked up on 3/28 at the event.
Bring ticket and shirts can be picked up on 3/28 at the event.
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