2nd Annual Her Power, Her Path - Women's Empowerment Conference

Must be registered with an adult.





Building Confidence & Courage for Young Leaders led by Carmine Couloute





This interactive youth workshop is designed to empower girls ages 8–12 with the confidence, skills, and tools they need to speak up for themselves and believe in their power. Through engaging activities, guided discussions, and real-world examples, participants will learn how to use their voice, build healthy self-esteem, and practice assertiveness in school, at home, and in their communities. Participants will learn how to confidently express their thoughts, feelings, and needs, the difference between passive, aggressive, and assertive communication, how to set boundaries and stand up for themselves respectfully, why their voices matter and how they can use their voice to create change. The workshop creates a safe and encouraging space where young girls can explore what it means to be confident, capable, thus laying the foundation for leadership and success as young women.



