2nd Annual Her Power, Her Path - Women's Empowerment Conference

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About this event
Flushing, NY 11367
Late Admission ticket holders will enjoy full access to the conference experience, including:
Lunch Arrangements:
Why Choose Late Admission?
This ticket option provides an affordable way to experience the complete conference program while supporting the mission of women's empowerment. You'll have the same access to transformative content, inspiring speakers, and valuable networking—just bring your lunch and join us in the overflow area during the meal break.
Must be registered with an adult.
Building Confidence & Courage for Young Leaders led by Carmine Couloute
This interactive youth workshop is designed to empower girls ages 8–12 with the confidence, skills, and tools they need to speak up for themselves and believe in their power. Through engaging activities, guided discussions, and real-world examples, participants will learn how to use their voice, build healthy self-esteem, and practice assertiveness in school, at home, and in their communities. Participants will learn how to confidently express their thoughts, feelings, and needs, the difference between passive, aggressive, and assertive communication, how to set boundaries and stand up for themselves respectfully, why their voices matter and how they can use their voice to create change. The workshop creates a safe and encouraging space where young girls can explore what it means to be confident, capable, thus laying the foundation for leadership and success as young women.
Tickets from 3/8 to 3/20
As our esteemed Platinum sponsor, your company will enjoy prominent visibility throughout the event. Your logo will also be prominently displayed on all key materials. This branding opportunity ensures maximum exposure to all attendees, reinforcing your company's support and presence at our gathering.
Following the event, we'll provide a valuable direct marketing opportunity by emailing your company's contact information to all participants, facilitating potential business connections and partnerships.
As our esteemed Gold sponsor, your company will enjoy prominent visibility throughout the event. Your logo will also be prominently displayed on all key materials. This branding opportunity ensures maximum exposure to all attendees, reinforcing your company's support and presence at our gathering
Following the event, we'll provide a valuable direct marketing opportunity by emailing your company's contact information to all participants, facilitating potential business connections and partnerships.
As our distinguished Silver Sponsor, your company will receive visibility and recognition throughout the entire event. Your logo will be prominently displayed on all key materials. Following the event, we'll provide a valuable direct marketing opportunity by emailing your company's contact information to all participants, facilitating potential business connections and partnerships.
As our distinguished Bronze Sponsor, your company will receive visibility and recognition throughout the entire event. Your logo will be prominently displayed on all key materials.
As our distinguished Community Partner, your organization will receive visibility and recognition throughout the entire event. Your logo will be prominently displayed on all key materials. You will also be given a table to share information.
As our distinguished Community Partner, your organization will receive visibility and recognition throughout the entire event. Your logo will be prominently displayed on all key materials. You will also be given a table to share information.
Access to Attendees – Your business will be promoted to all attendees through email communications and social media outreach leading up to the event. In addition, you will receive a list of attendees after the event, providing an opportunity to expand your mailing list and connect directly with potential customers and partners.
Business Promotion – Your logo will be prominently featured on key event materials, providing valuable brand visibility. This sponsorship opportunity ensures strong exposure to all attendees while highlighting your company’s support and presence at our gathering.
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