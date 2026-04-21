HER Restoration Silent Auction

Enjoy the rare opportunity to own a custom, original piece by renowned artist Marian Parsons, also known as Miss Mustard Seed. This exclusive offering includes a $400 gift certificate toward a beautifully handcrafted 9x12 oil painting, created just for you.





Whether you choose to capture a beloved pet or a timeless still life, Marian’s work is known for its warmth, depth, and classic character—resulting in a piece that feels both personal and enduring.





A print of Marian’s work is included to offer inspiration as you begin envisioning your custom piece.





This is more than artwork—it’s a meaningful, lasting expression of something (or someone) you love.





Every bid helps build stronger foundations, stability, and new opportunities for survivors.





Estimated Value: $400