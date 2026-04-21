HER Restoration Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy the rare opportunity to own a custom, original piece by renowned artist Marian Parsons, also known as Miss Mustard Seed. This exclusive offering includes a $400 gift certificate toward a beautifully handcrafted 9x12 oil painting, created just for you.
Whether you choose to capture a beloved pet or a timeless still life, Marian’s work is known for its warmth, depth, and classic character—resulting in a piece that feels both personal and enduring.
A print of Marian’s work is included to offer inspiration as you begin envisioning your custom piece.
This is more than artwork—it’s a meaningful, lasting expression of something (or someone) you love.
Every bid helps build stronger foundations, stability, and new opportunities for survivors.
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
Wrap a little one in warmth, comfort, and care with this beautifully handcrafted 3x3 baby quilt. Thoughtfully made with attention to every detail, this piece offers both softness and durability—perfect for everyday snuggles, nursery décor, or a treasured keepsake.
Each stitch reflects time, intention, and love, making this more than just a quilt—it’s a meaningful gift that can be cherished for years to come.
Whether welcoming a new baby or celebrating a growing family, this timeless piece is sure to become something special.
Every bid helps create spaces where care, safety, and belonging are woven into each child’s story.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Wrap a little one in comfort and care with this beautifully handmade baby outfit set. Thoughtfully crafted with attention to detail, this set offers both softness and charm—perfect for everyday wear, special moments, or gifting to a new or expecting family.
Each piece reflects the time and care poured into its creation, making it a meaningful and personal addition to any baby’s wardrobe. Simple, timeless, and made with love—just right for life’s sweetest moments.
Every bid helps create spaces where children are cared for, supported, and given the opportunity to thrive.
Estimated Value: $35
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to a moment of true rest and renewal with this thoughtfully curated spa gift basket. Featuring calming lavender scents, soft nourishing creams, and a rejuvenating facial from trusted local providers, this package is designed to bring peace, comfort, and a touch of luxury into everyday life.
Perfect for creating a quiet “me time” experience at home or enjoying intentional self-care through local spa services, this bundle invites you to slow down and be refreshed—inside and out.
Every bid helps create opportunities for survivors to experience this same sense of care, dignity, and restoration.
Estimated Value: $125
Starting bid
Give your hair the attention it deserves with this thoughtfully curated hair care spa basket, featuring premium products selected by Lynn Christopher, known for excellence and expertise in hair care.
Designed to nourish, restore, and enhance, each product works to leave your hair feeling soft, healthy, and beautifully refreshed. Whether you’re elevating your everyday routine or carving out a moment of intentional self-care, this basket brings the experience of salon-quality care into your home.
It’s more than hair care—it’s a chance to feel confident, renewed, and cared for.
Every bid helps provide that same sense of dignity, restoration, and confidence to survivors.
Estimated value: $118
Starting bid
Support your favorite local barbershop with this exclusive swag pack from Chop Barbershop.
This set includes a branded tote, graphic tee, koozie, and two grooming tins—everything you need to keep your look sharp both in and out of the chair.
Designed for both function and style, this bundle is perfect for treating yourself or gifting to someone who appreciates a clean cut and a strong sense of personal style.
It’s more than swag—it’s a way to carry a piece of your local community with you.
Every bid helps create opportunities for survivors to experience this same sense of care, dignity, and restoration.
Estimated value: $70
Starting bid
Bring the timeless charm of the Lowcountry into your home with this stunning 16X20 watercolor print featuring a historic Charleston residence on Legare Street. Rich with warm sunlight, lush greenery, and classic architectural details, this piece beautifully captures the elegance and character that make Charleston so beloved.
From the ornate wrought iron gate to the inviting red door tucked behind weathered columns, every detail evokes a sense of history, serenity, and Southern hospitality. The soft brushwork and natural tones make this artwork a versatile statement piece for any space.
Perfect for Charleston lovers, art collectors, or anyone who appreciates the beauty of historic homes and coastal living.
Every bid helps create opportunities for survivors to experience this same sense of care, dignity, and restoration.
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
Capture the beauty and heritage of Charleston with this vibrant 16X20 watercolor print featuring the iconic Pineapple Gates House on historic Legare Street. Framed by a majestic live oak and dappled in warm Lowcountry light, this piece brings to life the elegance of brick pathways, wrought iron fencing, and blooming gardens.
The signature pineapple finials, a symbol of hospitality, welcome you into a scene rich with Southern charm and timeless architecture. The interplay of sunlight and shadow across the sidewalk and facade creates depth, movement, and a peaceful sense of place.
A perfect addition for those who love Charleston, historic homes, or classic Southern landscapes, this artwork offers both color and character to any space.
Every bid helps create opportunities for survivors to experience this same sense of care, dignity, and restoration.
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
Add warmth, beauty, and intention to your home with this stunning handmade full-size quilt by Kathy Wilson. Crafted from 100% cotton and fully machine washable, this piece blends everyday functionality with timeless design.
Whether displayed as a decorative accent, gifted to someone special, or brought along for a cozy family picnic, this quilt offers both versatility and lasting quality. Each stitch reflects care, craftsmanship, and the kind of detail that turns a simple item into something truly meaningful.
This is more than a quilt—it’s a piece made to be used, loved, and passed down.
Every bid helps create spaces where comfort, safety, and belonging are woven into each survivor’s story.
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
Add warmth, beauty, and intention to your home with this stunning handmade full-size quilt by Kathy Wilson. Crafted from 100% cotton and fully machine washable, this piece blends everyday functionality with timeless design.
Whether displayed as a decorative accent, gifted to someone special, or brought along for a cozy family picnic, this quilt offers both versatility and lasting quality. Each stitch reflects care, craftsmanship, and the kind of detail that turns a simple item into something truly meaningful.
This is more than a quilt—it’s a piece made to be used, loved, and passed down.
Every bid helps create spaces where comfort, safety, and belonging are woven into each survivor’s story.
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
Summer just got a whole lot cooler. This spacious 150 QT cooler is perfect for keeping drinks and snacks ice cold—whether you're headed to the beach, out on the boat, or hosting your next backyard gathering.
With ample storage and durable construction, it’s designed for long days in the sun and easy moments with family and friends. From weekend getaways to everyday celebrations, this cooler is ready to go wherever the season takes you.
It’s more than a cooler—it’s an invitation to gather, connect, and make memories.
Every bid helps create opportunities for connection, joy, and restoration for survivors.
Estimated Value: $120
Starting bid
Enjoy the convenience of a consistently clean, road-ready vehicle with this one-year unlimited wash membership from Sonic Suds. With three convenient locations in Greenville and Simpsonville, this package makes it easy to keep your car looking its best year-round.
Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or showing up for a night out, you’ll always feel confident pulling up in a freshly cleaned car. Reliable, practical, and a little luxurious—this is everyday ease at its best.
Every bid helps create opportunities for restoration, dignity, and fresh starts for survivors.
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
Enjoy the convenience of a consistently clean, road-ready vehicle with this one-year unlimited wash membership from Sonic Suds. With three convenient locations in Greenville and Simpsonville, this package makes it easy to keep your car looking its best year-round.
Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or showing up for a night out, you’ll always feel confident pulling up in a freshly cleaned car. Reliable, practical, and a little luxurious—this is everyday ease at its best.
Every bid helps create opportunities for restoration, dignity, and fresh starts for survivors.
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
Enjoy the convenience of a consistently clean, road-ready vehicle with this one-year unlimited wash membership from Sonic Suds. With three convenient locations in Greenville and Simpsonville, this package makes it easy to keep your car looking its best year-round.
Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or showing up for a night out, you’ll always feel confident pulling up in a freshly cleaned car. Reliable, practical, and a little luxurious—this is everyday ease at its best.
Every bid helps create opportunities for restoration, dignity, and fresh starts for survivors.
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
Enjoy the convenience of a consistently clean, road-ready vehicle with this one-year unlimited wash membership from Sonic Suds. With three convenient locations in Greenville and Simpsonville, this package makes it easy to keep your car looking its best year-round.
Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or showing up for a night out, you’ll always feel confident pulling up in a freshly cleaned car. Reliable, practical, and a little luxurious—this is everyday ease at its best.
Every bid helps create opportunities for restoration, dignity, and fresh starts for survivors.
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
Upgrade your truck with a custom spray-in bedliner from Rhino Linings—designed for long-lasting protection and everyday performance.
This professional-grade bedliner adds a durable layer to your truck bed, helping guard against scratches, dents, and wear while making clean-up quick and easy. Whether you use your truck for work, hauling, or weekend projects, this upgrade delivers both function and peace of mind.
Built tough and made to last, it’s an investment that keeps your truck looking and performing its best.
Every bid helps provide protection, stability, and restoration for survivors building new paths forward.
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
Give your vehicle the care it deserves with a premium service package from Extreme Auto Spa. Known for excellence and attention to detail, Extreme Auto Spa specializes in ceramic coatings, paint protection film, and professional window tinting—services designed to protect and enhance your vehicle’s appearance.
Whether you're looking to preserve your car’s finish, boost its shine, or add an extra layer of protection, this package delivers both performance and polish.
It’s more than a clean car—it’s long-lasting care and confidence every time you hit the road.
Every bid helps create opportunities for survivors to experience this same sense of care, dignity, and restoration.
Estimated Value: $497
Starting bid
Keep your car looking its best with this all-in-one car care bucket from Armor All. Packed with essential cleaning supplies, this kit has everything you need for a satisfying Saturday afternoon car wash.
From wiping down surfaces to restoring that just-cleaned shine, it’s a simple way to keep your ride fresh, inside and out.
Practical, easy to use, and perfect for any car owner.
Every bid helps create opportunities for survivors to experience this same sense of care, dignity, and restoration.
Estimated Value: $25
Starting bid
Bring both elegance and tranquility into your home with this stunning porcelain diffuser from Botanical Oasis. Designed to gently fill your space with beautiful fragrance while doubling as a timeless décor piece, this diffuser blends function with style.
Perfect for creating a calming atmosphere, elevating your everyday environment, or gifting to someone special, it’s as much a conversation piece as it is a source of relaxation.
Whether placed in a living room, bedroom, or office, it invites a sense of peace and intentional living into any space.
Every bid helps create environments of calm, safety, and restoration for survivors.
Estimated Value: $86
Starting bid
Get ready to gather, grill, and enjoy with this 3-burner gas grill—perfect for everything from weeknight dinners to weekend cookouts. Designed for convenience and performance, it offers plenty of space to cook for family and friends with ease.
Whether you're hosting in the backyard or simply enjoying a quiet evening meal, this grill brings people together around good food and shared moments.
It’s more than a grill—it’s an invitation to slow down, connect, and create lasting memories.
Every bid helps create opportunities for survivors to experience this same sense of care, dignity, and restoration.
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Take a step back in time with this rare and nostalgic under-dash record player from RCA—a true conversation piece for music lovers and collectors alike.
Designed to mount under your dashboard, this vintage gem lets you play your favorite 45s on the go—bringing classic sound and old-school charm to every drive. It’s a unique blend of history, style, and functionality that’s sure to turn heads and spark conversations.
Perfect for collectors, vintage enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the artistry of music’s golden era.
It’s more than a record player—it’s a ride through nostalgia.
Every bid helps create opportunities for survivors to experience this same sense of care, dignity, and restoration.
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
Take on projects with confidence using this Kobalt 4-½ inch compact circular saw. Designed for precision and control, this lightweight yet powerful tool is perfect for quick cuts, smaller projects, and tight spaces where full-size saws aren’t always practical.
Ideal for DIY projects, home improvements, and workshop use, it offers both convenience and dependable performance in one compact design.
Whether you're building, repairing, or creating, this tool helps you get the job done with ease.
Every bid helps build stronger foundations and create new opportunities for survivors.
Estimated Value: $90
Starting bid
Add a touch of classic Americana to your home with this beautifully crafted Stars & Stripes welcome sign. Perfect for a front porch, entryway, or indoor space, this piece brings warmth, charm, and a sense of hospitality wherever it’s displayed.
Whether you're celebrating the season or simply love timeless patriotic décor, this sign creates an inviting atmosphere for guests and family alike.
A thoughtful gift or a meaningful addition to your own home, it’s a simple way to make any space feel a little more welcoming.
Every bid helps create places where individuals are welcomed, valued, and given the opportunity to begin again.
Estimated Value: $86
Starting bid
Bring convenience and connection into your everyday life with the Amazon Echo Show 8. This sleek smart display features a vibrant screen and built-in Alexa, making it easy to stay organized, entertained, and in control of your home—all hands-free.
Stream music and shows, manage your schedule, control compatible smart home devices, and video call friends and family with ease. Whether placed in the kitchen, living room, or bedside, it’s designed to simplify your day while keeping everything you need within reach.
Every bid helps create spaces where restoration, dignity, and hope can flourish.
Estimated Value $150
Starting bid
Bring warmth, sophistication, and timeless design into your home with this stunning crystal lamp set from Restoration Hardware. Crafted with refined detail and a clean, classic aesthetic, these lamps offer a soft, inviting glow that elevates any space.
Perfect for a living room, bedroom, or office, this set blends beauty and function—adding a touch of high-end elegance while creating a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.
With a retail value of $750, this is a statement piece that enhances both style and everyday living.
It’s more than lighting—it’s an atmosphere of comfort, calm, and intentional design.
Every bid helps create spaces where restoration, dignity, and hope can flourish.
Estimated Value: $750
Starting bid
Bring the rich, authentic flavors of Italy into your kitchen with this thoughtfully curated gift basket from Carolina Olive Oil Company. Featuring a selection of premium olive oils and gourmet accompaniments, this bundle is perfect for cooking, entertaining, or gifting to someone who loves good food.
Also included is a gift card, giving you the opportunity to explore even more of their high-quality, artisan offerings and continue the experience beyond the basket.
Whether you're elevating a meal or creating a memorable gathering, this set invites you to slow down and savor.
Every bid helps create spaces where restoration, dignity, and hope can flourish.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with this beautifully crafted glass beaded necklace. Designed with care and attention to detail, this piece offers a timeless look that can be dressed up or worn every day. Its subtle shine and classic design make it a versatile accessory—perfect for gifting or adding a refined finishing touch to your own collection. Lightweight, stylish, and effortlessly wearable, this necklace is a piece you’ll reach for again and again. Every bid helps create opportunities for dignity, restoration, and renewed confidence for survivors.
Every bid helps create pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $30
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious tour of Simpsonville’s local favorites with this curated dining package featuring a variety of restaurant experiences.
This bundle includes:
From fresh seafood and classic barbecue to hearty Southern comfort meals, this package offers something for every craving. Whether you’re planning a date night, family outing, or simply exploring local spots, this collection delivers both variety and value.
Perfect for food lovers and anyone who enjoys supporting local favorites while sharing a great meal.
Every bid helps create spaces where restoration, dignity, and hope can flourish.
Estimated Value: $145
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious tour of Simpsonville’s local favorites with this curated dining package featuring a variety of restaurant experiences.
This bundle includes:
From fresh seafood and classic barbecue to hearty Southern comfort meals, this package offers something for every craving. Whether you’re planning a date night, family outing, or simply exploring local spots, this collection delivers both variety and value.
Perfect for food lovers and anyone who enjoys supporting local favorites while sharing a great meal.
Every bid helps create spaces where restoration, dignity, and hope can flourish.
Estimated Value: $135
Starting bid
Enjoy a sweet and savory sampling of Simpsonville favorites with this fun and flavorful dining bundle.
This package includes:
From casual bites and local favorites to fresh deli meals, this package offers a great mix of options for lunch outings, quick dinners, or relaxed date nights. With multiple restaurants to choose from, you’ll have the flexibility to enjoy a variety of flavors around town.
Perfect for anyone who loves trying local spots and sharing good food with great company.
Every bid helps create spaces where restoration, dignity, and hope can flourish.
Estimated Value: $115
Starting bid
Treat yourself to another round of Simpsonville favorites with this sweet and savory dining bundle, perfect for casual outings and easy nights out.
This package includes:
Whether you’re grabbing pizza, enjoying local restaurant options, or sitting down for a fresh deli meal, this package offers flexibility and variety to fit any schedule or craving.
A great option for sharing meals with family or friends while exploring some of Simpsonville’s most popular spots.
Every bid helps create spaces where restoration, dignity, and hope can flourish.
Estimated Value: $115
Starting bid
Get the job done right with this reliable SUNEX torque wrench—designed for accuracy, durability, and performance. Whether you're working on automotive projects, home repairs, or professional jobs, this tool helps ensure every bolt is tightened to the correct specification.
Built for both seasoned mechanics and weekend DIYers, it’s a dependable addition to any toolbox.
Practical, precise, and built to last—this is a tool you’ll reach for again and again.
Every bid helps build stronger foundations, stability, and new opportunities for survivors.
Estimated Value: $135
Starting bid
Get the job done right with this reliable SUNEX torque wrench—designed for accuracy, durability, and performance. Whether you're working on automotive projects, home repairs, or professional jobs, this tool helps ensure every bolt is tightened to the correct specification.
Built for both seasoned mechanics and weekend DIYers, it’s a dependable addition to any toolbox.
Practical, precise, and built to last—this is a tool you’ll reach for again and again.
Every bid helps build stronger foundations, stability, and new opportunities for survivors.
Estimated Value: $135
Starting bid
Tackle hard-to-reach jobs with ease using this SUNEX 7-piece long reach pliers set. Designed for precision and accessibility, these tools are perfect for automotive work, tight spaces, and detailed projects where standard tools just won’t cut it.
Built for durability and control, this set is a reliable addition to any toolbox—whether you're a professional or a hands-on DIYer.
When the job gets tricky, these tools help you get it done right.
Every bid helps create opportunities for growth, stability, and restoration for survivors.
Estimated Value: $125
Starting bid
Tackle hard-to-reach jobs with ease using this SUNEX 7-piece long reach pliers set. Designed for precision and accessibility, these tools are perfect for automotive work, tight spaces, and detailed projects where standard tools just won’t cut it.
Built for durability and control, this set is a reliable addition to any toolbox—whether you're a professional or a hands-on DIYer.
When the job gets tricky, these tools help you get it done right.
Every bid helps create opportunities for growth, stability, and restoration for survivors.
Estimated Value: $125
Starting bid
Take on projects with confidence using this SUNEX Deluxe Work Table in bold red. Designed for durability and convenience, this sturdy surface provides a reliable workspace for everything from garage projects to home repairs.
With a functional design that supports organization and efficiency, it’s perfect for professionals and DIYers alike who need a dependable place to get the job done.
Whether you're building, fixing, or creating, this work table is ready to support every step.
Every bid helps build stronger foundations and create new opportunities for survivors.
Estimated Value: $130
Starting bid
Take on projects with confidence using this SUNEX Deluxe Work Table in bold red. Designed for durability and convenience, this sturdy surface provides a reliable workspace for everything from garage projects to home repairs.
With a functional design that supports organization and efficiency, it’s perfect for professionals and DIYers alike who need a dependable place to get the job done.
Whether you're building, fixing, or creating, this work table is ready to support every step.
Every bid helps build stronger foundations and create new opportunities for survivors.
Estimated Value: $130
Starting bid
Take on projects with confidence using this SUNEX Deluxe Work Table in bold red. Designed for durability and convenience, this sturdy surface provides a reliable workspace for everything from garage projects to home repairs.
With a functional design that supports organization and efficiency, it’s perfect for professionals and DIYers alike who need a dependable place to get the job done.
Whether you're building, fixing, or creating, this work table is ready to support every step.
Every bid helps build stronger foundations and create new opportunities for survivors.
Estimated Value: $130
Starting bid
Take your workspace to the next level with this SUNEX Tony Squindo “It’s Alive” full drawer service cart. Designed for both performance and personality, this heavy-duty cart offers ample storage, smooth drawer functionality, and the durability needed for demanding work environments.
With its bold green finish and signature design, it’s not just a tool cart—it’s a statement piece for any garage or shop. Built for professionals but equally impressive for serious DIYers, this cart keeps your tools organized, accessible, and ready for action.
High-capacity, durable, and visually striking—this is a workspace upgrade that stands out.
Every bid helps build pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Upgrade your workspace with this SUNEX premium full drawer service cart in a bold red finish. Engineered for durability and efficiency, this heavy-duty cart offers spacious storage, smooth-glide drawers, and the strength to handle demanding work environments.
Whether you're a professional or a dedicated DIYer, this cart keeps your tools organized, accessible, and ready when you need them.
With its clean design and reliable construction, it’s more than storage—it’s a foundation for getting the job done right.
Every bid helps build pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Upgrade your workspace with this premium full drawer service cart from SUNEX’s Tony Squindo “FOUL PLUG” series. Engineered for durability and high performance, this cart offers spacious storage, smooth-glide drawers, and the strength needed to keep up with demanding projects.
With its distinctive design and professional-grade construction, it’s more than just tool storage—it’s a statement piece that brings both function and personality to any garage or shop.
Perfect for professionals and serious DIYers alike, this cart keeps everything organized, accessible, and ready when you need it.
Every bid helps create pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Work smarter and more comfortably with this SUNEX hydraulic shop stool. Designed with adjustable height and smooth mobility, it provides the support you need for everything from detailed projects to everyday garage tasks.
Built for durability and ease of use, this stool helps reduce strain while keeping you moving efficiently throughout your workspace.
Whether you're a professional or weekend DIYer, it’s a practical upgrade that makes every project a little easier.
Every bid helps create pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $90
Starting bid
Work smarter and more comfortably with this SUNEX hydraulic shop stool. Designed with adjustable height and smooth mobility, it provides the support you need for everything from detailed projects to everyday garage tasks.
Built for durability and ease of use, this stool helps reduce strain while keeping you moving efficiently throughout your workspace.
Whether you're a professional or weekend DIYer, it’s a practical upgrade that makes every project a little easier.
Every bid helps create pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $90
Starting bid
Handle detailed jobs with confidence using this SUNEX 7-piece T-handle star hex key set. Designed for comfort and control, the T-handle grip provides added torque and ease when working with star fasteners.
Perfect for automotive work, home repairs, or shop use, this set is a dependable addition to any toolbox—offering both precision and durability in every use.
Simple, reliable, and built to get the job done right.
Every bid helps create pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Handle detailed jobs with confidence using this SUNEX 7-piece T-handle star hex key set. Designed for comfort and control, the T-handle grip provides added torque and ease when working with star fasteners.
Perfect for automotive work, home repairs, or shop use, this set is a dependable addition to any toolbox—offering both precision and durability in every use.
Simple, reliable, and built to get the job done right.
Every bid helps create pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Take on a wide range of projects with this SUNEX 8-piece T-handle metric hex key set. Designed for comfort and precision, the T-handle grip allows for better control and added torque—making even tough jobs easier to handle.
Ideal for automotive work, home repairs, and general shop use, this set is a dependable addition to any toolbox.
Practical, durable, and built for repeated use—these are tools you’ll reach for again and again.
Every bid helps create pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Take on a wide range of projects with this SUNEX 8-piece T-handle metric hex key set. Designed for comfort and precision, the T-handle grip allows for better control and added torque—making even tough jobs easier to handle.
Ideal for automotive work, home repairs, and general shop use, this set is a dependable addition to any toolbox.
Practical, durable, and built for repeated use—these are tools you’ll reach for again and again.
Every bid helps create pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Take on a variety of projects with confidence using this SUNEX 9-piece T-handle SAE hex key set. Designed for comfort and leverage, the T-handle grip provides enhanced control and torque—making it easier to tackle even the toughest fasteners.
Perfect for automotive work, home repairs, or shop use, this set delivers durability and dependable performance in every use.
Whether you're tightening, adjusting, or building, these tools are made to work as hard as you do.
Every bid helps create pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
Take on a variety of projects with confidence using this SUNEX 9-piece T-handle SAE hex key set. Designed for comfort and leverage, the T-handle grip provides enhanced control and torque—making it easier to tackle even the toughest fasteners.
Perfect for automotive work, home repairs, or shop use, this set delivers durability and dependable performance in every use.
Whether you're tightening, adjusting, or building, these tools are made to work as hard as you do.
Every bid helps create pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
Take on a variety of projects with confidence using this SUNEX 9-piece T-handle SAE hex key set. Designed for comfort and leverage, the T-handle grip provides enhanced control and torque—making it easier to tackle even the toughest fasteners.
Perfect for automotive work, home repairs, or shop use, this set delivers durability and dependable performance in every use.
Whether you're tightening, adjusting, or building, these tools are made to work as hard as you do.
Every bid helps create pathways toward stability, restoration, and new beginnings for survivors.
Estimated Value: $75
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