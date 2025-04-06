Offered by

Her365 Wellness Collective Inc

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🎁 Her365 Donor Exchange Shop

ADHD-Friendly Fitness Starter KIt item
ADHD-Friendly Fitness Starter KIt
$7
Your wellness journey should fit your brain—not the other way around. This downloadable starter kit includes simple, empowering tools designed for women with ADHD. When you donate $7 or more, you'll receive instant access—and every dollar supports free and low-cost wellness programs for women through Her365 Wellness Collective.
Start Strong: Setting Up Your Wellness Journey item
Start Strong: Setting Up Your Wellness Journey
$20
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