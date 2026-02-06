Herban Goddess PMA's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Includes:
• Unlimited yoga access
• Routine-organizing templates (daily, weekly, spiritual)
• Sample affirmations for womb, self-worth, and alignment
• Free Womb Healing MP3 audio
• Private Herban Goddess PMA community access
Renews monthly
Includes everything in Sacred
Foundation, plus:
Includes:
• Unlimited yoga access
• Routine-organizing templates (daily, weekly, spiritual)
• Sample affirmations for womb, self-worth, and alignment
• Free Womb Healing MP3 audio
• Private Herban Goddess PMA community access
• 2 virtual or live workshops (wellness, embodiment, spiritual growth)
Purpose: Education, elevation, and interactive healing.
Renews monthly
Includes:
• Unlimited yoga access
• Routine-organizing templates (daily, weekly, spiritual)
• Sample affirmations for womb, self-worth, and alignment
• Free Womb Healing MP3 audio
• Private Herban Goddess PMA community access
Purpose: Grounding, consistency, and self-connection.
• One 45-Minute Private Spiritual Mentorship Session
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!