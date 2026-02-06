Herban Goddess PMA

Offered by

Herban Goddess PMA

About the memberships

Herban Goddess PMA's Memberships

Tier I- Sacred Foundation
$35

Renews monthly

Includes:

    •    Unlimited yoga access

    •    Routine-organizing templates (daily, weekly, spiritual)

    •    Sample affirmations for womb, self-worth, and alignment

    •    Free Womb Healing MP3 audio

    •    Private Herban Goddess PMA community access



Tier II Divine Expansion
$65

Renews monthly

Includes everything in Sacred

Foundation, plus:

Includes:

    •    Unlimited yoga access

    •    Routine-organizing templates (daily, weekly, spiritual)

    •    Sample affirmations for womb, self-worth, and alignment

    •    Free Womb Healing MP3 audio

    •    Private Herban Goddess PMA community access

    •    2 virtual or live workshops (wellness, embodiment, spiritual growth)

Purpose: Education, elevation, and interactive healing.



Tier III- Spiritual Ascension
$95

Renews monthly

Includes:

    •    Unlimited yoga access

    •    Routine-organizing templates (daily, weekly, spiritual)

    •    Sample affirmations for womb, self-worth, and alignment

    •    Free Womb Healing MP3 audio

    •    Private Herban Goddess PMA community access

Purpose: Grounding, consistency, and self-connection.

• One 45-Minute Private Spiritual Mentorship Session

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