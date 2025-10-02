Herbert Mills Steam Elementary PTO's Shop

Texas Roadhouse Peanuts & Appetizer Card item
Texas Roadhouse Peanuts & Appetizer Card
$5

Peanut Fundraiser – Support Herbert Mills Elementary!
We’re selling bags of peanuts for just $5 each, and each bag includes a free appetizer coupon to Texas Roadhouse!

All proceeds will go toward:

  • Funding field trips
  • Providing dinner for teachers on conference nights
  • Purchasing a new digital sign for the front of our school

Fundraiser ends October 17th
Peanut pickup is October 20th from 6:30–7:30 PM at Herbert Mills Elementary

Thank you for supporting our school and students!

