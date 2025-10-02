Herbert Mills Steam Elementary PTO's Shop

Peanut Fundraiser – Support Herbert Mills Elementary!

We’re selling bags of peanuts for just $5 each, and each bag includes a free appetizer coupon to Texas Roadhouse!

All proceeds will go toward:

Funding field trips

Providing dinner for teachers on conference nights

Purchasing a new digital sign for the front of our school

Fundraiser ends October 17th

Peanut pickup is October 20th from 6:30–7:30 PM at Herbert Mills Elementary

Thank you for supporting our school and students!