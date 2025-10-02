Herbert Mills Steam Elementary PTO's Shop

Peanut Fundraiser – Support Herbert Mills Elementary!
We’re selling bags of peanuts for just $5 each, and each bag includes a free appetizer coupon to Texas Roadhouse!
All proceeds will go toward:
- Funding field trips
- Providing dinner for teachers on conference nights
- Purchasing a new digital sign for the front of our school
Fundraiser ends October 17th
Peanut pickup is October 20th from 6:30–7:30 PM at Herbert Mills Elementary
Thank you for supporting our school and students!
