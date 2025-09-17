Herbie Johnson Golf Classic Sponsorship

About this event
Receive recognition at start of tournament
Special Mention during the awards dinner
Company Logo on website
Includes 8 golfers
Company Logo on website
Hand out awards to winners
Recognition at the awards dinner
Includes 4 golfers
Name/Logo on Halfway house
Name/Logo on website
Recognition at awards dinner
Full color signage at the tee box
Prize for the closest to the pin
Full color signage at the tee box
Prize for the longest drive
Sponsor sign at tee box
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!