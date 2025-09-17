Herbie Johnson Foundation

Herbie Johnson Foundation

Herbie Johnson Golf Classic Sponsorship

14700 S 82nd Ave

Orland Park, IL 60462, USA

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Receive recognition at start of tournament

Special Mention during the awards dinner

Company Logo on website

Includes 8 golfers


Awards Dinner Sponsor
$5,000

Company Logo on website

Hand out awards to winners

Recognition at the awards dinner

Includes 4 golfers

Halfway House Sponsor
$1,500

Name/Logo on Halfway house

Name/Logo on website

Recognition at awards dinner

Closest to the Pin
$500

Full color signage at the tee box

Prize for the closest to the pin


Longest Drive
$500

Full color signage at the tee box

Prize for the longest drive

Hole Sponsor
$100

Sponsor sign at tee box

Add a donation for Herbie Johnson Foundation

$

