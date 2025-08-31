Southern Coalfields Alumni & Big Green Club

Southern Coalfields Alumni & Big Green Club

Herd and Hops Sponsorship

25385 Midland Trl

Danese, WV 25831, USA

Gold Buffalo
$500

Business Logo on t-shirts and preferred race day signage

Recognition on social media and promotional materials

1 free team race entry for your business (4 runners = $140 value)

Verbal recognition at event

Option to include promotional items in race packets

Unique commemorative sponsor gift

Silver Buffalo
$250

Business name on t-shirts

Logo/name on race day signage

Mention in social media posts

Option to include promotional items in race packets

 

Bronze Buffalo
$100

 Logo/name on race day signage Mention in social media posts

Option to include promotional items in race packets

Start/Finish Line Sponsor
$125

Preferred Signage at Start/Finish

Recognition on social media and day of event.

The Chug Zone Sponsor
$125

 Preferred signage at the Chug Zone

Recognition on social media and day of event!

