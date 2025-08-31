Herd and Hops Sponsorship

Hosted by
Business Logo on t-shirts and preferred race day signage
Recognition on social media and promotional materials
1 free team race entry for your business (4 runners = $140 value)
Verbal recognition at event
Option to include promotional items in race packets
Unique commemorative sponsor gift
Business name on t-shirts
Logo/name on race day signage
Preferred Signage at Start/Finish
Recognition on social media and day of event.
Preferred signage at the Chug Zone
Recognition on social media and day of event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!