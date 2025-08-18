Here Lyes Ye Body: A Talk and Walk

UPDATE 10/8/2025:

All spaces for the cemetery walk on Sun. Nov. 16 are sold out. Tickets are still available for the talk at Lounsbury House on Sat. Nov. 15. If you purchase a ticket now as of 10/8/2025 you will only be able to attend the talk at Lounsbury House on Sat. Nov. 15 and you will not be able to attend the walk in the cemetery.





Discounted admission for members of the Ridgefield Historical Society and Lounsbury House to a special talk, Here Lyes Ye Body. Acclaimed broadcaster and poet Ira Joe Fisher will interview local historian and author Jack Sanders about his fascinating book, Here Lyes Ye Body. The talk will take place on Sat. Nov. 15, 10am-11:30am at Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, Ridgefield. ​





Tickets are limited and nonrefundable.





