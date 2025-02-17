Here's to Love! One Voice Indy A Cappella Fall Concert

Enjoy the show from one of the best seats in the house — at one of our limited reserved tables! Perfect for groups, these seats offer a comfortable, up-close experience where you can relax and enjoy the music with friends and family. Tables are limited, so grab yours early for a more social and intimate concert experience! Note: we'll ask you for the names of all the attendees at your table. If you don't know right now, just put TBD and we will follow-up with you later!