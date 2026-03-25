HerGraceShield (Vol. 1) Booklet

Stop the hustle before it stops you.

This digital prayer and confessional booklet is your roadmap out of the havoc-state.





After a life-altering health crisis in 2025, the HGSM Founder, Malika Freeman realized that chronic stress isn't just a physical issue, it's a spiritual one.





For a $10 investment in your peace, you will receive:

Nervous System Education: Understand why stress is a slow walk toward premature death and how to stop it

Repentance & Release: Verbatim prayers to stop "playing God" and start trusting Him

Identity Declarations: Powerful "I Am" statements to realign your mind with the One True King

The 5-Minute Pivot: Practical habits for the woman who doesn't have time

Choose life. Choose rest. Choose your reset.