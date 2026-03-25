HerGraceShield (Vol. 1) Booklet

Stop the hustle before it stops you.
This digital prayer and confessional booklet is your roadmap out of the havoc-state.
After a life-altering health crisis in 2025, the HGSM Founder, Malika Freeman realized that chronic stress isn't just a physical issue, it's a spiritual one.
For a $10 investment in your peace, you will receive:
- Nervous System Education: Understand why stress is a slow walk toward premature death and how to stop it
- Repentance & Release: Verbatim prayers to stop "playing God" and start trusting Him
- Identity Declarations: Powerful "I Am" statements to realign your mind with the One True King
- The 5-Minute Pivot: Practical habits for the woman who doesn't have time
Choose life. Choose rest. Choose your reset.
Stop the hustle before it stops you.
This digital prayer and confessional booklet is your roadmap out of the havoc-state.
After a life-altering health crisis in 2025, the HGSM Founder, Malika Freeman realized that chronic stress isn't just a physical issue, it's a spiritual one.
For a $10 investment in your peace, you will receive:
- Nervous System Education: Understand why stress is a slow walk toward premature death and how to stop it
- Repentance & Release: Verbatim prayers to stop "playing God" and start trusting Him
- Identity Declarations: Powerful "I Am" statements to realign your mind with the One True King
- The 5-Minute Pivot: Practical habits for the woman who doesn't have time
Choose life. Choose rest. Choose your reset.