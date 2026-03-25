HerGraceSpace Ministries

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HerGraceSpace Ministries

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HerGraceShield (Vol. 1) Booklet

HerGraceShield Reset Vol. 1 item
HerGraceShield Reset Vol. 1
$10

Stop the hustle before it stops you.

This digital prayer and confessional booklet is your roadmap out of the havoc-state.


After a life-altering health crisis in 2025, the HGSM Founder, Malika Freeman realized that chronic stress isn't just a physical issue, it's a spiritual one.


For a $10 investment in your peace, you will receive:

  • Nervous System Education: Understand why stress is a slow walk toward premature death and how to stop it
  • Repentance & Release: Verbatim prayers to stop "playing God" and start trusting Him
  • Identity Declarations: Powerful "I Am" statements to realign your mind with the One True King
  • The 5-Minute Pivot: Practical habits for the woman who doesn't have time

Choose life. Choose rest. Choose your reset.

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