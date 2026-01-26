HeRise Growth Center Inc

HeRise Growth Center Inc's Housing & Cash Raffle 2026

120 HeRise Men Housing Program (Raffle#1)
this ticket supports a displaced man with housing for 120 days in our bridge housing program which includes wrap around services. Have a chance at stable housing plan while obtain full round holistic care

2Bedroom 1Bath Apartment w/6 Month FREE RENT (Raffle#2)
You have the opportunity to win a 2bedroom 1Bath apartment in DCwith 6 FREE MONTHS of rent.

MUST HAVE INCOME OR VOUCHER to cover remaining 6 months of lease

$7,500 CASH from Total lottery(Raffle#3)
You win 10% of Total Raffle. This CASH can be used for anything Bills, Vacation, New place or whatever you can think of.



