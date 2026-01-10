HeRise Growth Center Inc's shop

The Neighbor Who Came Home is more than a book — it’s a mirror, a movement, and a moment of truth our communities can no longer ignore.





This powerful narrative follows the journey of a man returning home after incarceration, confronting the quiet realities of re-entry: stigma, isolation, resilience, and the fight to rebuild dignity in a world that often refuses second chances. Told with honesty and emotional depth, the story challenges readers to look beyond labels and see the human being behind the past.





At its core, The Neighbor Who Came Home reframes re-entry not as a liability, but as an opportunity — for growth, restoration, and community transformation. It invites readers to ask a critical question: What happens when we choose to welcome people back instead of pushing them further away?





This book is ideal for:





Community leaders and advocates

Returning citizens and their families

Faith-based and civic organizations

Readers passionate about justice, healing, and social impact









Every purchase directly supports the mission of HeRise Growth Center, helping to fund supportive housing, workforce pathways, and wraparound services for men returning home.





📘 A story of accountability. A call to compassion. A blueprint for belonging.





Purchase today and be part of redefining what “coming home” truly means.



