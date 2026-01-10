HeRise Growth Center Inc's shop

Offered by
About this shop
The Neighbor Who Came Home is more than a book — it’s a mirror, a movement, and a moment of truth our communities can no longer ignore.
This powerful narrative follows the journey of a man returning home after incarceration, confronting the quiet realities of re-entry: stigma, isolation, resilience, and the fight to rebuild dignity in a world that often refuses second chances. Told with honesty and emotional depth, the story challenges readers to look beyond labels and see the human being behind the past.
At its core, The Neighbor Who Came Home reframes re-entry not as a liability, but as an opportunity — for growth, restoration, and community transformation. It invites readers to ask a critical question: What happens when we choose to welcome people back instead of pushing them further away?
This book is ideal for:
Every purchase directly supports the mission of HeRise Growth Center, helping to fund supportive housing, workforce pathways, and wraparound services for men returning home.
📘 A story of accountability. A call to compassion. A blueprint for belonging.
Purchase today and be part of redefining what “coming home” truly means.
Contacts to Contracts is a strategic playbook for turning relationships into revenue — ethically, intentionally, and at scale.
In a world where access often matters as much as talent, this book breaks down the real mechanics of how deals are made, partnerships are formed, and opportunities are unlocked. Contacts to Contracts pulls back the curtain on networking myths and replaces them with a results-driven framework for building authentic connections that lead to tangible outcomes.
This book is not about collecting business cards or chasing clout. It’s about leveraging proximity, credibility, and follow-through to move from conversation to commitment. Readers will learn how to position themselves in rooms of opportunity, communicate value clearly, and structure relationships that convert into contracts, collaborations, and long-term income streams
”Hope Looks Good On You” Hoodie. Proceeds help men in need secure housing annd wrap anround services. We strive to help our men thrive in their homes, families and communities. Orders will be shipped out!!! Allow 2 weeks for delivery.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!