form_archived

Heritage Candles Fundraiser - Class Of 2027

addExtraDonation

$

Baked Apple Pie item
Baked Apple Pie
$20

Apples and Spice scents with accents of vanilla.

Raspberry Vanilla item
Raspberry Vanilla
$20

A delicious blend that is the perfect invitation to any home.

Cinnamon Apple item
Cinnamon Apple
$20

Apples, cinnamon and vanilla.

Georgia Peach item
Georgia Peach
$20

A rich ascent of summer fruit.

Beachside Coconut item
Beachside Coconut
$20

A beachy blend of warm coconut, pineapple and vanilla.

Sparkling lemonade item
Sparkling lemonade
$20

Bright fresh lemons combined with sweet sugar.

Lime Spritzer item
Lime Spritzer
$20

Fresh squeezed lime with a hint of vanilla and sweetness.

Cucumber Melon item
Cucumber Melon
$20

An irresistible combination of fresh honeydew melon and crisp cucumber.

Lemongrass & Sage item
Lemongrass & Sage
$20

A splendid blend of citrus grasses and soft sage.

Rain item
Rain
$20

Our cleanest and most refreshing aroma.

Salted Caramel item
Salted Caramel
$20

Subtle, yet sweet scent of fresh candy.

Warm Home item
Warm Home
$20

The classic aroma of rich brown sugar and vanilla sweetness.

Orange Vanilla item
Orange Vanilla
$20

The lucious scent of orange and vanilla.

Sea Mist & Lavender item
Sea Mist & Lavender
$20

A clean reviving fragrance with peony, water lily and relaxing lavender.

Pecan Cobbler item
Pecan Cobbler
$20

A sweet nutty delight.

Vanilla Bean item
Vanilla Bean
$20

Created to ease stress and anxiety.

Spring Blossom item
Spring Blossom
$20

Luxurious blend of cherry blossom and fresh peach.

Paradise item
Paradise
$20

The light blend of the tropics: sugared tangerine, strawberry, and grapefruit.

Rejuvenate item
Rejuvenate
$20

Relax and rejuvenate with the perfect combination of invigorating rosemary and calming lavender.

White Cotton item
White Cotton
$20

The scent of newly laundered linen in a crisp blowing breeze.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing