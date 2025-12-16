Heritage Choir Booster's Shop

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Celebrate your favorite performer with a beautiful single flower bouquet, wrapped with greenery, designed to honor their hard work and spotlight their moment on stage. Each bouquet is handcrafted by the booster team with fresh, seasonal blooms. A vibrant mix of color and joy, perfect for congratulating a student after their performance!
Every purchase directly supports the Heritage High School Choir, helping fund music programs, travel opportunities, and future performances.
*Flower arrangement details vary based off of availability
*Pick-up available at the performance
*Purchase is non-refundable
Celebrate your favorite performer with a radiant bouquet of 3, wrapped with greenery, designed to honor their hard work and spotlight their moment on stage. Each bouquet is handcrafted by the booster team with fresh, seasonal blooms. A vibrant mix of color and joy, perfect for congratulating a student after their performance!
Every purchase directly supports the Heritage High School Choir, helping fund music programs, travel opportunities, and future performances.
*Flower arrangement details vary based off of availability
*Pick-up available at the performance
*Purchase is non-refundable
World's Finest Chocolate offers classic, creamy American chocolate, known for it's smooth texture and balanced flavor while helping fund Heritage High School's Choir program, featuring varieties like Milk Chocolate, Almond, Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and WF Crisp, all made with premium ingredients and unique family recipes for a consistent, quality taste. Buy 1 bar or a whole box! Every purchase is greatly appreciated.
1 Box of 60 World's Finest Chocolate bars offering classic, creamy American chocolate, known for it's smooth texture and balanced flavor while helping fund Heritage High School's Choir program, featuring varieties like Milk Chocolate, Almond, Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and WF Crisp, all made with premium ingredients and unique family recipes for a consistent, quality taste. Buy 1 bar or a whole box! Every purchase is greatly appreciated.
These craveable jerky Sticks are made the old-fashioned way, blended with premium beef and pork with a unique spice blend, and then slow smoked over real hardwood. These jerky sticks are so good, a party favorite, for sure. Proudly smoked in Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. Buy one or a whole box! every purchase is greatly appreciated and directly helps fund our program.
These craveable jerky Sticks are made the old-fashioned way, blended with premium beef and pork with a unique spice blend, and then slow smoked over real hardwood. These jerky sticks are so good, a party favorite, for sure. Proudly smoked in Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. Buy one or a whole bag! every purchase is greatly appreciated and directly helps fund our program.
Celebrate the season with our beautifully hand frosted holiday cookies, lovingly made to spread holiday cheer! Each cookie is baked fresh and decorated with festive designs—perfect for gifting, sharing, or enjoying with a cozy cup of cocoa.
All proceeds support the Choir Boosters, helping our talented singers continue to grow, perform, and shine throughout the year. Thank you for supporting our choir and making the holidays a little sweeter!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!