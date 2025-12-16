Heritage Choir Booster's Shop

Celebrate your favorite performer with a beautiful single flower bouquet, wrapped with greenery, designed to honor their hard work and spotlight their moment on stage. Each bouquet is handcrafted by the booster team with fresh, seasonal blooms. A vibrant mix of color and joy, perfect for congratulating a student after their performance!

Every purchase directly supports the Heritage High School Choir, helping fund music programs, travel opportunities, and future performances.

*Flower arrangement details vary based off of availability

*Pick-up available at the performance

*Purchase is non-refundable