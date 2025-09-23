Heritage Community Experiences

Paper Craft involves using paper scraps (think tags on tea bags, fortune cookie papers, wrappers), washi tape, stickers, stamps, hole punches, and other crafty items to make various paper creations!
This workshop is being hosted by Sarah Shinn and will be led by Emily Zuber, a 2023 graduate of Willamette University and a coworker of Sarah Shinn and Kerry Thomas. All materials will be provided.
$15/per person
25 people max
Did you know that gyoza are not only delicious to eat, but they are also pretty fun to make?! While I love the frozen ones you can buy at Trader Joe's, nothing beats homemade gyoza (also known as pot stickers, dumplings, etc).
We can tailor to dietary preferences (meat or vegetarian). TBD on if it can also be GF.
$15/per person attending
25 people max
For the third year in a row Sam Thomas is hosting a fun Pi Day pizza making celebration!
Experience includes salad, pizza, drinks (kid and adult flavors), and dessert. Families can make their own pizza with a selection of toppings. Gluten free pizza dough also provided.
Event Date: March 14, 2026, 3:00-6:00pm
Max 20 people. $25 per person.
All ages welcome!
