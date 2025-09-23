Heritage Community Experiences

Paper Craft involves using paper scraps (think tags on tea bags, fortune cookie papers, wrappers), washi tape, stickers, stamps, hole punches, and other crafty items to make various paper creations!





This workshop is being hosted by Sarah Shinn and will be led by Emily Zuber, a 2023 graduate of Willamette University and a coworker of Sarah Shinn and Kerry Thomas. All materials will be provided.





$15/per person

25 people max