Heritage Dinner 2026

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About this event
Cocktail reception followed by family style dinner and awards ceremony. Early bird pricing ends on June 15th.
Cocktail reception followed by family style dinner and awards ceremony.
Includes preferred reserved seating, name in program, and personalized advanced copy of Rose Levy Beranbaum's new memoir, "Ma Vie en Rose (My Sweet Life)" (to be published September 15th). Cocktail reception followed by family style dinner and awards ceremony.
$
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