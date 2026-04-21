Les Dames d'Escoffier Philadelphia

Hosted by

Les Dames d'Escoffier Philadelphia

About this event

Heritage Dinner 2026

5001 Grant Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19114, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$175
Available until Jun 15

Cocktail reception followed by family style dinner and awards ceremony. Early bird pricing ends on June 15th.

General Admission
$200

Cocktail reception followed by family style dinner and awards ceremony.

Angel Ticket
$300

Includes preferred reserved seating, name in program, and personalized advanced copy of Rose Levy Beranbaum's new memoir, "Ma Vie en Rose (My Sweet Life)" (to be published September 15th). Cocktail reception followed by family style dinner and awards ceremony.

Add a donation for Les Dames d'Escoffier Philadelphia

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!