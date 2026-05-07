John F Kennedy School Capt Inc

Offered by

John F Kennedy School Capt Inc

About this shop

Heritage Festival Shop

1- YOUTH UA Canton MA Gray Shirts SPECIAL item
1- YOUTH UA Canton MA Gray Shirts SPECIAL
$25

UA Gray Shirt

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2 - YOUTH Camohex Canton Bulldogs GREEN item
2 - YOUTH Camohex Canton Bulldogs GREEN
$22

Canton Bulldog Green Camohex

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3 - YOUTH Camohex Canton Bulldogs GRAY item
3 - YOUTH Camohex Canton Bulldogs GRAY
$22

Canton Bulldog Gray Camohex

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4 - YOUTH Camohex Canton Bulldogs PINK item
4 - YOUTH Camohex Canton Bulldogs PINK
$22

Canton Bulldog Pink Camohex. Size Small only. This color is discontinued from the manufacturer, limited supply.

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5 - ADULT Camohex Canton Chest GRAY item
5 - ADULT Camohex Canton Chest GRAY
$25

Canton Gray Camohex ADULT

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6 - YOUTH Neon Pink Rainbow C item
6 - YOUTH Neon Pink Rainbow C
$20

Neon Pink Rainbow C

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7 - YOUTH Pocket Shorts SILVER item
7 - YOUTH Pocket Shorts SILVER
$20

Silver in XS and S only.

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8 - YOUTH Pocket Shorts GRAY item
8 - YOUTH Pocket Shorts GRAY
$20

Gray in M and L only.

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9 - YOUTH Pink PinkBow C item
9 - YOUTH Pink PinkBow C
$20
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10 - YOUTH Tie Dye Cotton Candy item
10 - YOUTH Tie Dye Cotton Candy
$25
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11 - YOUTH Tie Dye Cotton Neon item
11 - YOUTH Tie Dye Cotton Neon
$25
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12 - Baseball Caps item
12 - Baseball Caps
$10

Youth size baseball cap, adjustable - will email picture with choices upon purchase

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13 - Color Changing Cups item
13 - Color Changing Cups
$3

Come with matching lid and straw - will email picture with choices upon purchase

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14 - Can Tumblers item
14 - Can Tumblers
$10

BPA free plastic with bamboo lid and metal straw. Canton C or C with Bulldog logo

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