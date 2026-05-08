Heritage High School Choir Summer/Fall Street Market Fair

Hosted by
About this event
Saturday, September 5
🕘 Festival Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
📍 Hosted by Heritage High School Choir
7825 NE 130th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98682
10x10 Booth Space: $60 Non-Refundable
Vendor setup recommended between 6AM–8AM.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tents, tables, chairs, displays, power, and setup materials.
Join us for a fun-filled community festival supporting the Heritage Choir program! We are looking for vendors of all kinds to help make this event exciting, vibrant, and memorable for families and attendees throughout the day.
🎶 Live music performances throughout the day
🍔 Food & drinks available
🎤 Family-friendly atmosphere
❤️ 100% of proceeds support the Heritage Choir fundraiser
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Your registration supports the Heritage Choir Booster mission to provide real opportunities for young singers—more music, stronger programs, and memorable performances. Thank you.
Saturday, September 5
🕘 Festival Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
📍 Hosted by Heritage High School Choir
7825 NE 130th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98682
10x20 Booth Space: $60 Non-Refundable
Vendor setup recommended between 6AM–8AM.
Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tents, tables, chairs, displays, power, and setup materials.
Join us for a fun-filled community festival supporting the Heritage Choir program! We are looking for vendors of all kinds to help make this event exciting, vibrant, and memorable for families and attendees throughout the day.
🎶 Live music performances throughout the day
🍔 Food & drinks available
🎤 Family-friendly atmosphere
❤️ 100% of proceeds support the Heritage Choir fundraiser
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Your registration supports the Heritage Choir Booster mission to provide real opportunities for young singers—more music, stronger programs, and memorable performances. Thank you.
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