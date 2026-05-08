Heritage High School Choir Summer/Fall Street Market Fair

Saturday, September 5

🕘 Festival Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

📍 Hosted by Heritage High School Choir

7825 NE 130th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98682





10x10 Booth Space: $60 Non-Refundable

Vendor setup recommended between 6AM–8AM.

Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tents, tables, chairs, displays, power, and setup materials.





Join us for a fun-filled community festival supporting the Heritage Choir program! We are looking for vendors of all kinds to help make this event exciting, vibrant, and memorable for families and attendees throughout the day.

We’re Looking For:

Handmade crafts & artisan goods

Hobby vendors & collectors

Food vendors & treats

Boutique & small businesses

Local businesses & organizations

Vintage, seasonal & specialty items

Community creators & makers

🎶 Live music performances throughout the day

🍔 Food & drinks available

🎤 Family-friendly atmosphere

❤️ 100% of proceeds support the Heritage Choir fundraiser





Please Note:

On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.





Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:

On the payment page, look for the section that suggests a voluntary contribution to Zeffy. Click on the contribution amount field. Manually enter “0” as the amount. Continue with the checkout process as usual.

Your registration supports the Heritage Choir Booster mission to provide real opportunities for young singers—more music, stronger programs, and memorable performances. Thank you.