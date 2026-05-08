Heritage Choir Booster

Hosted by

Heritage Choir Booster

About this event

Heritage High School Choir Summer/Fall Street Market Fair

7825 NE 130th Ave

Vancouver, WA 98682, USA

10X10 Vendor Space
$35

Saturday, September 5
🕘 Festival Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
📍 Hosted by Heritage High School Choir

7825 NE 130th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98682


10x10 Booth Space: $60 Non-Refundable

Vendor setup recommended between 6AM–8AM.

Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tents, tables, chairs, displays, power, and setup materials.


Join us for a fun-filled community festival supporting the Heritage Choir program! We are looking for vendors of all kinds to help make this event exciting, vibrant, and memorable for families and attendees throughout the day.

We’re Looking For:

  • Handmade crafts & artisan goods
  • Hobby vendors & collectors
  • Food vendors & treats
  • Boutique & small businesses
  • Local businesses & organizations
  • Vintage, seasonal & specialty items
  • Community creators & makers

🎶 Live music performances throughout the day
🍔 Food & drinks available
🎤 Family-friendly atmosphere
❤️ 100% of proceeds support the Heritage Choir fundraiser


Please Note:

On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.


Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:

  1. On the payment page, look for the section that suggests a voluntary contribution to Zeffy.
  2. Click on the contribution amount field.
  3. Manually enter “0” as the amount.
  4. Continue with the checkout process as usual.

Your registration supports the Heritage Choir Booster mission to provide real opportunities for young singers—more music, stronger programs, and memorable performances. Thank you.

10x20 Vendor Space
$60

Saturday, September 5
🕘 Festival Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
📍 Hosted by Heritage High School Choir

7825 NE 130th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98682


10x20 Booth Space: $60 Non-Refundable

Vendor setup recommended between 6AM–8AM.

Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tents, tables, chairs, displays, power, and setup materials.


Join us for a fun-filled community festival supporting the Heritage Choir program! We are looking for vendors of all kinds to help make this event exciting, vibrant, and memorable for families and attendees throughout the day.

We’re Looking For:

  • Handmade crafts & artisan goods
  • Hobby vendors & collectors
  • Food vendors & treats
  • Boutique & small businesses
  • Local businesses & organizations
  • Vintage, seasonal & specialty items
  • Community creators & makers

🎶 Live music performances throughout the day
🍔 Food & drinks available
🎤 Family-friendly atmosphere
❤️ 100% of proceeds support the Heritage Choir fundraiser


Please Note:

On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.


Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:

  1. On the payment page, look for the section that suggests a voluntary contribution to Zeffy.
  2. Click on the contribution amount field.
  3. Manually enter “0” as the amount.
  4. Continue with the checkout process as usual.

Your registration supports the Heritage Choir Booster mission to provide real opportunities for young singers—more music, stronger programs, and memorable performances. Thank you.

Add a donation for Heritage Choir Booster

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!