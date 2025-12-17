Heritage Farmers Market

HERITAGE LIVING The Homestead Way

511 Co Rd 103

Seminole, TX 79360, USA

GARDENING Jan 31, 2026
$90

Where Every Homestead Begins

Soup & Sourdough Lunch Included

PRESERVING & CANNING Feb 14, 2026
$90

Preserving the Harvest, the Heritage Way

Pizza Lunch Included

MILLED GRAINS * BAKING * BUTTER Mar 14, 2026
$125

From Grain to Table

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Lunch Included

FERMENTING April 11, 2026
$90

Old Ways, Living Foods

Saurkraut & Sausage Lunch Included

CHEESE MAKING May 9, 2026
$90

From Milk to Table

Charcuterie Lunch Included

ALL ACCESS-HERITAGE LIVING WORKSHOP PASS
$400

All access PASS to the entire series of hands on homesteading workshops from January to May 2026.

Includes all workshops at a discounted price.


January 31. GARDENING

February 14. PRESERVING & CANNING

March 14. MILLED GRAINS, BAKING & BUTTER

April 11. FERMENTING

May 9. CHEESE MAKING


Every workshop will provide essential skills for your homestead.


Lunch included with every workshop


