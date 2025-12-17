HERITAGE LIVING The Homestead Way

All access PASS to the entire series of hands on homesteading workshops from January to May 2026.

Includes all workshops at a discounted price.





January 31. GARDENING

February 14. PRESERVING & CANNING

March 14. MILLED GRAINS, BAKING & BUTTER

April 11. FERMENTING

May 9. CHEESE MAKING





Every workshop will provide essential skills for your homestead.





Lunch included with every workshop



