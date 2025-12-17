HERITAGE LIVING The Homestead Way

Hosted by
Where Every Homestead Begins
Soup & Sourdough Lunch Included
Preserving the Harvest, the Heritage Way
Pizza Lunch Included
From Grain to Table
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Lunch Included
Old Ways, Living Foods
Saurkraut & Sausage Lunch Included
From Milk to Table
Charcuterie Lunch Included
All access PASS to the entire series of hands on homesteading workshops from January to May 2026.
Includes all workshops at a discounted price.
January 31. GARDENING
February 14. PRESERVING & CANNING
March 14. MILLED GRAINS, BAKING & BUTTER
April 11. FERMENTING
May 9. CHEESE MAKING
Every workshop will provide essential skills for your homestead.
Lunch included with every workshop
