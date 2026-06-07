Heritage Farmers Market

Hosted by

Heritage Farmers Market

About this event

HERITAGE LIVING - The Homestead Way '26/'27

511 Co Rd 103

Seminole, TX 79360, USA

GARDENING Jan 31, 2026
$90

Where Every Homestead Begins

Soup & Sourdough Lunch Included

PRESERVING & CANNING Feb 14, 2026
$90

Preserving the Harvest, the Heritage Way

Pizza Lunch Included

MILLED GRAINS * BAKING * BUTTER Mar 14, 2026
$125

From Grain to Table

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Lunch Included

FERMENTING April 11, 2026
$90

Old Ways, Living Foods

Saurkraut & Sausage Lunch Included

CHEESE MAKING May 9, 2026
$90

From Milk to Table

Charcuterie Lunch Included

ALL ACCESS-HERITAGE LIVING WORKSHOP PASS
$400

All access PASS to the entire series of hands on homesteading workshops from January to May 2026.

Includes all workshops at a discounted price.


January 31. GARDENING

February 14. PRESERVING & CANNING

March 14. MILLED GRAINS, BAKING & BUTTER

April 11. FERMENTING

May 9. CHEESE MAKING


Every workshop will provide essential skills for your homestead.


Lunch included with every workshop


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!