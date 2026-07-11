Heritage of Pride Festival Sponsorships

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Banner prominently displayed on the main stage, beer garden, social media, printed material, all media and announcements throughout the day. Includes one vendor space.
Banner displayed in the main stage area, social media and announced throughout the day.
Your logo or message on a shared banner with two other people displayed in the area of the main stage, social media posts and announced on the day of the event.
Your logo or message on a 16 x 20 printed board displayed in the area of the main stage, social media and day of event thank you post/shout out.
Your logo or message on an 11x14 printed board displayed near the main stage, social media and day of thank you shout out.
$
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