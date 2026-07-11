BHA - Italian Parade

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BHA - Italian Parade

About this event

Heritage of Pride Festival Sponsorships

Bayonne

NJ 07002, USA

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Diamond Sponsorship
$2,500

Banner prominently displayed on the main stage, beer garden, social media, printed material, all media and announcements throughout the day. Includes one vendor space.


Ruby Sponsorship
$1,000

Banner displayed in the main stage area, social media and announced throughout the day.

Emerald Sponsor
$500

Your logo or message on a shared banner with two other people displayed in the area of the main stage, social media posts and announced on the day of the event.

Sapphire Sponsor
$250

Your logo or message on a 16 x 20 printed board displayed in the area of the main stage, social media and day of event thank you post/shout out.

Pearl Sponsorship
$100

Your logo or message on an 11x14 printed board displayed near the main stage, social media and day of thank you shout out.

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