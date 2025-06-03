Heritage School's End of Year Auction

Hosted by
Experience an unforgettable steelhead fishing trip on the Alsea River!
This half day guided fishing trip is designed for anglers of all experience levels and is during prime steelhead fishing season. This early morning-to-early-afternoon outing offers a peaceful escape into the beauty of our local waterways.
These experiences are donated by Hammer Down Guide Service. Hailing from the Willamette Valley, Tyler has been exploring the streams of the Oregon Coast Range most of his life. Few people can match the hours he logs plying these winding waters, not to mention the fish counts he puts up. No matter the season, he's always on the river—building know-how and enjoying beauty. For year-round Oregon adventure, Tyler's the go-to guy.
https://www.hammerdownguideservice.com
Your experience includes:
-A professionally guided half-day steelhead fishing trip (late January–early March)
-All fishing gear provided
-Personal planning support, including help with packing, trip preparation, and acquiring required fishing licenses
Details:
- Guests must be prepared to arrive in Alsea, Oregon, early in the morning on the day of the trip.
- The trip must be scheduled within a few weeks of the auction, late January to early March.
- Guests must provide their own food and beverages for the day.
- 3 guests max
The winners will coordinate directly with the trip host, Joe Wells, to customize their adventure and ensure a smooth, enjoyable river experience.
***This trip can be converted to a scenic nature float to learn about anadromous fish, river ecology, and our watersheds (see other listing) if the winning bidder prefers**
Maximum 3 people
$750 Value ($250/person)
Enjoy a memorable half-day scenic float on the Alsea River with local anadromous fish biologist Steve Trask.
Spend the morning immersed in the beauty of our local waterways while learning about anadromous fish, river ecology, and the unique features of our surrounding watersheds. This peaceful early-morning-to-early-afternoon adventure offers both relaxation and a deeper understanding of the natural world.
This special experience is generously donated by Hammer Down Guide Service and led by fish biologist Steve Trask. Steve has over 25 years of experience surveying river and stream habitats in Oregon.
Your Experience Includes:
- A professionally guided half-day float down the Alsea River
- Personal planning support, including help with trip preparation
- Gear provided
Details:
- Guests must be prepared to arrive in Alsea, Oregon, early in the morning on the day of the trip.
- The trip must be scheduled within a few weeks of the auction, late January to early March.
- Guests must provide their own food and beverages for the day.
- 3 people max
The winners will coordinate directly with the trip host, Joe Wells, to customize their adventure and ensure a smooth, enjoyable river experience.
***This trip can be converted to a guided fishing trip (see other listing) if winning bidder prefers****
Maximum 3 people
$750 Value ($250/person)
Four tickets to MIG Fest, a punk rock and ska music festival on July 18, 2026, at Minto Island Growers farm. Featuring five bands (TBA), many of whom are touring from outside Oregon. A fun day of good music, good food, and good vibes!
Also includes $40 to spend at the MIG food cart during the event, which serves food featuring items grown on the farm and sells local beer, wine, and cider.
All ages! Great event for the family!
Gift card to local sheep's milk ice cream shop! Located in downtown Salem and Dallas, Oregon. https://www.dreamiescreamery.com/
Seven laser treatments at Oregon Institute of Foot Care over 2 months to treat toenail fungus. Located in Lake Oswego.
See link for more details: https://oregoninstituteoffootcare.com/medical-foot-care-portland/laser-toenail-fungus/
At Oregon Institute of Foot Care, we care about healthy, happy, beautiful feet. We strive to provide personalized foot care and achieve the outcomes, both functionally and cosmetically, that our patients desire.
($1,500 Value)
Custom foot orthotics scanned for your feet to reduce pain and improve foot comfort. We can address any specific foot issues you have. Foot scanning can be done on a Friday at school pick-up or the Oregon Institute of Foot Care office in Lake Oswego.
See link for more details. https://oregoninstituteoffootcare.com/cutting-edge-foot-care-portland/custom-orthotics-smartcast-2/
At Oregon Institute of Foot Care, we care about healthy, happy, beautiful feet. We strive to provide personalized foot care and achieve the outcomes, both functionally and cosmetically, that our patients desire.
($600 Value)
All you need for some cozy fiber crafts this winter!
Fiber arts basket has:
-Two skeins of chunky finger yarn
-Two skeins of wool yarn
-Two skeins of extra soft yarn
-Knitting needles- all sizes
-Crochet needles- all sizes
-DIY embroidery kit with four patterns, instructions for a variety of stitches, embroidery floss, embroidery hoop
($100 Value)
A maker's dream! Endless creative projects in one inspiring bundle!
Includes:
-150 pieces of air dry modeling clay
-4 paint by number canvases with brushes and paint
-Dual tip metallic acrylic markers
-250 pieces of crystal and gold metal to make DIY sun catchers
-Beads and stretchy string to make bracelets
-Sketch pad
-Mechanical pencils, different sizes and weights with art erasers
-Fine line black drawing markers- variety of sizes
($200 Value)
A basket full of fun craft supplies and craft kits! Great to break out on rainy days at home! Includes a light board, markers 10 pack, glitter drawing kit, glue gun, modeling clay, and chalk kit.
($120 Value)
Own a piece of Seahawks history!
This collector’s football is laser-autographed by the Seattle Seahawks’ Top 50 Players, making it a truly special keepsake for any fan.
Whether you’re gifting it to a die-hard fan, displaying it in a sports room, or adding it to a memorabilia collection, this one-of-a-kind item is a showstopper.
Certificate of Authenticity Included (FMV: $150)
Yenne and Schofield Orthodontics is donating a gift certificate for $500 to use for a full case ($6,000) set of orthodontic braces or Invisalign.
New patients only. Expires 12/31/26
Delight someone special with this charming Tea Party Gift Basket, featuring a beautiful vintage Franciscan Apple tea set. Paired with an assortment of premium teas, gourmet cookies, and rich chocolates, this basket offers everything needed for a cozy, tea experience.
Everything you need to get started with making your own sourdough treats! Tools, recipes and a live sourdough start. Will have storage and freezer information as well.
Fun sourdough treats baked day of the auction (not pictured- will be baked before winter event).
$100 Value
The Rose Level membership is perfect for families or individuals wanting to bring children to the Garden. Includes admission for two adults and up to four children under age 18. Keep in mind that children four and under are always free! If you don't name a secondary cardholder, that card will be issued in the name of "Guest".
All members receive the following benefits:
- One year of free admission to The Oregon Garden
- Complimentary tram tours
- Reciprocal admission and discounts to over 300 gardens throughout North America
- Free annual subscription to Better Homes and Gardens magazine
- Free White Flower Farms catalogue and 20% off your first order
- Free admission to Garden University lectures and discounts on workshops
- Early registration and discounted or free admission to Garden events
- Free event parking
- 10% discount at The Garden Gift Shop and Café
- 10% off qualifying nights at the Oregon Garden Resort
- 10% off at the Garden View Restaurant and Fireside Lounge
- 10% off orders from plantaddicts.com
- Invitations to special members-only events
… and more!
($120 Values)
3D brain building STEM challenges! Brain Builders combines 20 KEVA planks with a set of double-sided puzzle cards. Each stimulating card features a 2-D challenge on one side and its solution on the other. The goal is to recreate 2-D patterns into 3-D structures. The 2-D cards show the design from different angles highlighting the front, side and overhead view and increase in difficulty from beginner to expert.
Manipulate your KEVA planks to successfully duplicate the balance, proportion, composition and geometry featured on each card. Once you think you've solved the blueprint, flip it over to check the solution—try to resist the urge to peek!
($25 value)
Come support Portland's new WNBA team, the Portland Fire! The Portland Fire are an upcoming American professional basketball team based in Portland, Oregon. The team will compete in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) as a member of the Western Conference; it is scheduled to begin play in 2026.
Multiple game options available once team schedule is released (Spring 2026). Katie Crocker will coordinate with winner.
($100 Value)
Liquid Life IV Lounge is offering a free a Meyers Cocktail infusion.
Benefits include:
• Ascorbic Acid boosts your immune system and helps you fight allergies, the cold and even flu-like symptoms. It also keeps your cells healthy during bacterial infections, speeding up the healing process
• Vital for Brain Health
• Improves Mood
• Lowers Anxiety
• Helps to Combat Depression
• Reduces Fatigue
• May Slow Age-Related Cognitive Decline
• May Improve Thyroid Activity
• Improves Blood Pressure
• Beneficial for Blood Flow
• May Combat Cancer & Ease Cancer
This Drip includes:
-Hydration Bag
-B-complex
-Magnesium
-B-12
-Calcium Gluconate
-Vitamin C
https://liquidlife360.com/iv-nutritional-therapy-1
($200 Value)
$300 gift card to be used for services at The Shine Practice Aesthetic Medicine in Silverton, OR.
The Shine Practice, LLC is an aesthetic medicine studio located in Silverton Oregon. Their primary focus is helping you feel better in your own skin.
60 minute massage gift certificate at Willamette Acupuncture and Wellness in Dallas.
Please notify the receptionist that this is a fundraiser gift card when you call to schedule. This will prevent you from being put on the waitlist.
($85 Value)
Enjoy a cozy movie night at home with this fun Movie Night Basket!
It includes popcorn, a popcorn container, flavored popcorn seasonings, assorted theater-style candies, sparkling Ice drinks, and adult beverages.
($90 value)
Coco bombs (hot chocolate), tea, soft blanket, other items that are perfect for a cozy winter day!
($55 Value)
Enjoy family-friendly game night fun!
This basket features classic and quirky game for a fun family game night. Snacks include caramel-and-cheese popcorn, Nerd Clusters, and Truffles.
($60 value)
Family Resources: Emotional Intelligence Card Deck with Mindfulness Techniques (all ages), Gratitude and Growth Mindset Journal (ages 6-12), Self-Care Workbook for Non-Binary Teens, Growth Mindset Journal for Boys (8-18), Fearless Growth Mindset Short Stories for Girls (ages 6-12), Family Conversation Starter Game (all ages), Sharing Joy Conversation Cards (all ages), Social Emotional Skills Family Game.
($200 Value)
Merch from Salem's newest Baseball team, the Marion Berries!
Includes:
-Signed posters by all players from inaugural season
-T-shirt, large
-Hat
-Baseball
$100 Value
Discover the beauty of the natural world with a little mystery box filled with assorted crystals and minerals! Each box offers a unique selection—perfect for collectors, curious kids, or anyone who enjoys earth’s treasures.
($50+ Value)
Discover the beauty of the natural world with a little mystery box filled with assorted crystals and minerals! Each box offers a unique selection—perfect for collectors, curious kids, or anyone who enjoys earth's treasures.

($50+ Value)

Item #2:
($50+ Value)
Gift card bundle includes:
- Daynight Donuts - $20
- Dutch Bros - $20
- 5 In-N-Out Single Use Cards. Each good for one burger, fries, and drink. (Up to a Double Double, regular fries, regular shake)
Value $100
Katterlea Macgregor Photography is offering her Memories Collection package ($300 value)!
Includes:
30 edited color images
variety of black and white edits
one hour of photography
-up to two locations within 45 miles of Corvallis, OR
- One outfit change
- Online delivery
- Collection/data management for a minimum of 1 year
Can be used for any of the following:
- family portraits
- couples/engagements
- Sports Coverage
- Senior/grad portraits
- Small business content creation
Expiration December 31, 2026
Website: https://katterlea.mypixieset.com
Instagram: instagram.com/katterlea.macgregor
Private lesson for up to 6 people ($225 value) and four tickets for the Youth Performing Company spring production of Wizard of Oz ($100 value)
Minto Island Growers is a diversified, organic farm and nursery located in South Salem next to Minto Brown Island Park.
This Summer CSA produce share features local organic produce! The Partial share size is a good fit for smaller families or people who also garden or shop at farmers markets or other produce outlets. Partial shares will receive about 6 or 7 different types of produce at each pick-up at our Farm Stand.
https://www.mintogrowers.com/csa
$730 Value
Artist: Sherrie Wolf
Title: Teacup 1
Medium: Etching, hand colored
Edition 75/200
Retail: $125
Sherrie Wolf graduated from the Museum Art School, now the Pacific Northwest College of Art (PNCA) in Portland, OR, in 1974 and received an MA from Chelsea College of Art in London, England in 1975. She began exhibiting her work in the mid-1970s while teaching art at PNCA.
Her work is included in such collections as The Vivian and Gordon Gilkey Center for
Graphic Arts, Portland Art Museum; Hallie Ford Museum, Salem, OR; the Tacoma Art
Museum, Washington; City of Seattle; and Washington State Art Collection. Wolf has
also been included in multiple curated group exhibitions across the country.
In recent years she featured in a solo exhibition at the Schneider Museum of Art in Ashland, OR. A retrospective exhibition with an accompanying catalog was presented in 2022 by Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation in their Portland, OR exhibition space.
Artist: Susan Freedman
Title: These Are the Days
Medium: Encaustic
Retail: $175
Susan Freedman is a native Portlander with a background in graphic design who
explores a number of art forms including ceramics, embroidery, digital art, illustration, photography and painting. Her work ranges from graphic, colored, geometric shapes, to more detailed line illustrations of plants, flowers, animals and other elements of the natural world.
Currently Freedman’s main work is in encaustic, a mixture of heated beeswax and resin, allowing her to create her own colors and build up layers of wax to end up with multi-dimensional forms.
Artist: Nicky Kriara (NIKO)
Title: Two-Tone Vase
Medium: Ceramic
Retail: $175
NIKO is a small-batch production and design studio in Portland, OR run by visual artist Nicky Kriara. With a BFA in Ceramics and six years of experience in stop-motion animation, Nicky handcrafts every piece, blending meticulous technique with playful
experimentation.
The studio specializes in slip-cast planters, hand-built clay vessels, sculptural tile work, and large-scale murals. Many vessels include functional features like drainage holes and ceramic trays, balancing practicality with artistic flair. Nicky’s work draws inspiration from the natural world, the history of place, and her Greek/Swedish heritage, translating these influences into vibrant glazes, rhythmic forms, and tactile surfaces.
$50 gift card to Minto Island Growers. Gift Cards can be used at Minto Island Growers' onsite Farm Stand, Food Cart, and booth at the Salem Saturday Market.
$50 gift card to Minto Island Growers. Gift Cards can be used at Minto Island Growers' onsite Farm Stand, Food Cart, and booth at the Salem Saturday Market.
