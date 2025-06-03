Heritage School's End of Year Auction

Experience an unforgettable steelhead fishing trip on the Alsea River!





This half day guided fishing trip is designed for anglers of all experience levels and is during prime steelhead fishing season. This early morning-to-early-afternoon outing offers a peaceful escape into the beauty of our local waterways.





These experiences are donated by Hammer Down Guide Service. Hailing from the Willamette Valley, Tyler has been exploring the streams of the Oregon Coast Range most of his life. Few people can match the hours he logs plying these winding waters, not to mention the fish counts he puts up. No matter the season, he's always on the river—building know-how and enjoying beauty. For year-round Oregon adventure, Tyler's the go-to guy.





https://www.hammerdownguideservice.com





Your experience includes:

-A professionally guided half-day steelhead fishing trip (late January–early March)

-All fishing gear provided

-Personal planning support, including help with packing, trip preparation, and acquiring required fishing licenses





Details:

- Guests must be prepared to arrive in Alsea, Oregon, early in the morning on the day of the trip.

- The trip must be scheduled within a few weeks of the auction, late January to early March.

- Guests must provide their own food and beverages for the day.

- 3 guests max





The winners will coordinate directly with the trip host, Joe Wells, to customize their adventure and ensure a smooth, enjoyable river experience.





***This trip can be converted to a scenic nature float to learn about anadromous fish, river ecology, and our watersheds (see other listing) if the winning bidder prefers**





Maximum 3 people

$750 Value ($250/person)