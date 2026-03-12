Miss Hispanic Queen Of Hernando County Inc

Hosted by

Miss Hispanic Queen Of Hernando County Inc

About this event

HHH Festival Vendor/Sponsor 2026

1202 Kenlake Ave

Spring Hill, FL 34606, USA

Commercial Vendor
$250

12x12 vendor space

Craft Vendor
$100

12x12 vendor space

Food Vendor
$200

12x20 vendor space

Insurance Certification Required (COI)

Snack Vendor
$150

12x12 vendor space

Exclusive Stage Presenter
$6,000

As the Main Stage Sponsor, your business will be the exclusive sponsor

presenting main artist performance. Your banner (you must provide week prior) will be display on stage, logo with

prime visibility across all festival materials and all social media platforms and radio, if available. You will have prime

vendor space and access to our VIP Lounge which allows for indoor facility use, free lunch and pictures with artist. (8

bracelets). Also, 5 minutes stage time will be granted to promote business and/or do raffles. DJ Announcement

during event.

Platinum Sponsor
$4,000

Business exclusivity (with exception of stage sponsor business)- Banner display in

common area of event (you must provide week prior), inclusion of logo in promotional materials, social media,

prime vendor space and access to our VIP Lounge which allows for indoor facility use and free lunch and pictures

with artist (6 bracelets), DJ announcement of business during event, 5 minutes stage time to promote business

and/or raffle.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Featured in promotional material, social media, 10 x 10 spot (no business vehicles), access

to VIP Lounge with lunch and indoor facility (4 bracelets), DJ Announcement.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

Social Media Announcements, 10 x 10 vendor space (no business vehicles), DJ

Announcement during event, 2 VIP bracelets for lunch with access to indoor facility.

Add a donation for Miss Hispanic Queen Of Hernando County Inc

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