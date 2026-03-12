HHH Festival Vendor/Sponsor 2026

About this event
12x12 vendor space
12x12 vendor space
12x20 vendor space
Insurance Certification Required (COI)
12x12 vendor space
As the Main Stage Sponsor, your business will be the exclusive sponsor
presenting main artist performance. Your banner (you must provide week prior) will be display on stage, logo with
prime visibility across all festival materials and all social media platforms and radio, if available. You will have prime
vendor space and access to our VIP Lounge which allows for indoor facility use, free lunch and pictures with artist. (8
bracelets). Also, 5 minutes stage time will be granted to promote business and/or do raffles. DJ Announcement
during event.
Business exclusivity (with exception of stage sponsor business)- Banner display in
common area of event (you must provide week prior), inclusion of logo in promotional materials, social media,
prime vendor space and access to our VIP Lounge which allows for indoor facility use and free lunch and pictures
with artist (6 bracelets), DJ announcement of business during event, 5 minutes stage time to promote business
and/or raffle.
Featured in promotional material, social media, 10 x 10 spot (no business vehicles), access
to VIP Lounge with lunch and indoor facility (4 bracelets), DJ Announcement.
Social Media Announcements, 10 x 10 vendor space (no business vehicles), DJ
Announcement during event, 2 VIP bracelets for lunch with access to indoor facility.
$
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