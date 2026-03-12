HHH Festival Vendor/Sponsor 2026

As the Main Stage Sponsor, your business will be the exclusive sponsor

presenting main artist performance. Your banner (you must provide week prior) will be display on stage, logo with

prime visibility across all festival materials and all social media platforms and radio, if available. You will have prime

vendor space and access to our VIP Lounge which allows for indoor facility use, free lunch and pictures with artist. (8

bracelets). Also, 5 minutes stage time will be granted to promote business and/or do raffles. DJ Announcement

during event.