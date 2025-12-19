Hero Kids Foundation

Hosted by

Hero Kids Foundation

About this event

Hero Kids Foundation Jumper Derby 04APR2026

1474 Copeland Rd

Suffolk, VA 23434, USA

Spectator
Free

Grants entry to spectators free, but registration requested for planning amenities!

Single Event Competitor
$50

Grants entry with access to competition areas and amenities for a single event.

Event Sponsor
$350

Grants entry with access to competition areas and amenities. HKF keeps the jump.

Premium Event Sponsor
$500

Grants entry with access to competition areas and amenities. Sponsor keeps the jump.

All Events Competitor
$275

Grants entry with access to competition areas and amenities for all events.

Add a donation for Hero Kids Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!