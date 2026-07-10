A bright blue flyer for the Buddy Walk "Heroes 4 Hearts" event on October 3, 2026, at Yokuts Park in Bakersfield, CA, features photos of participants and event details in the foreground against a comic-book-style background.
H E A R T S Connection

Hosted by

H E A R T S Connection

About this event

HEROES 4 HEARTS & Bakersfield Buddy Walk

4200 Empire Dr

Bakersfield, CA 93309, USA

Individuals - HEROES 4 HEARTS
$35
Available until Sep 8

Register one participant for the HEROES 4 HEARTS Walk.

  • $35 through September 7, 2026
  • $45 beginning September 8, 2026

Includes:

  • Admission for one participant
  • Event activities and entertainment
  • HEROES 4 HEARTS 2026 T-Shirt
  • Eligibility to participate in contests and event activities

Please Note:

  • Registration is non-refundable and non-transferable.
Individuals - Buddy Walk
$35
Available until Sep 8

Register one participant for the Buddy Walk.

  • $35 through September 7, 2026
  • $45 beginning September 8, 2026

Includes:

  • Admission for one participant
  • Event activities and entertainment
  • Buddy Walk 2026 T-Shirt
  • Eligibility to participate in contests and event activities

Please Note:

  • Registration is non-refundable and non-transferable.
Family Pack (up to 5) - HEROES 4 HEARTS
$85
Available until Sep 8
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Perfect for families attending together for HEROES 4 HEARTS!

Pricing

  • $95 beginning September 8, 2026

Includes:

  • Admission for up to five (5) immediate family members living in the same household
  • Event activities and entertainment
  • Eligibility to participate in contests and event activities
  • Discounted Family Rate
  • HEROES 4 HEARTS event T-shirts (while supplies last)

Please Note:

  • Family Registration is a discounted registration option intended for immediate family members attending together.
  • Event T-shirts are not guaranteed with Family Registration after 9/7 and will be available only while supplies last. Any remaining shirts will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Registration is non-refundable and non-transferable.
Family Pack (up to 5) - Buddy Walk
$85
Available until Sep 8
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Perfect for families attending together for Buddy Walk!

Pricing

  • $95 beginning September 8, 2026

Includes:

  • Admission for up to five (5) immediate family members living in the same household
  • Event activities and entertainment
  • Eligibility to participate in contests and event activities
  • Discounted Family Rate
  • Buddy Walk T-Shirts (While Supply Last)

Please Note:

  • Family Registration is a discounted registration option intended for immediate family members attending together.
  • Event T-shirts are not guaranteed with Family Registration after 9/7 and will be available only while supplies last. Any remaining shirts will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Registration is non-refundable and non-transferable.
Group (up to 6) - HEROES 4 HEARTS
$120
Available until Sep 8
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Perfect for schools, businesses, churches, clubs, organizations, and groups attending together for HEROES 4 HEARTS!

Pricing

  • $130 beginning September 8, 2026

Includes:

  • Admission for up to six (6) participants
  • Discounted Group Rate
  • Access to vendors and community resource booths
  • Eligibility to participate in contests and event activities
  • Six (6) HEROES 4 HEARTS event T-shirts

Please Note:

  • Group Registration is intended for groups attending together.
  • Registration is non-refundable and non-transferable.
Group (up to 6) - Buddy Walk
$120
Available until Sep 8
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Perfect for schools, businesses, churches, clubs, organizations, and groups attending together for Buddy Walk!

Pricing

  • $130 beginning September 8, 2026

Includes:

  • Admission for up to six (6) participants
  • Discounted Group Rate
  • Access to vendors and community resource booths
  • Eligibility to participate in contests and event activities
  • Six (6) Buddy Walk event T-shirts

Please Note:

  • Group Registration is intended for groups attending together.
  • Registration is non-refundable and non-transferable.
Add a donation for H E A R T S Connection

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!