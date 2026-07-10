HEROES 4 HEARTS & Bakersfield Buddy Walk

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Register one participant for the HEROES 4 HEARTS Walk.
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Register one participant for the Buddy Walk.
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Perfect for families attending together for HEROES 4 HEARTS!
Pricing
Includes:
Please Note:
Perfect for families attending together for Buddy Walk!
Pricing
Includes:
Please Note:
Perfect for schools, businesses, churches, clubs, organizations, and groups attending together for HEROES 4 HEARTS!
Pricing
Includes:
Please Note:
Perfect for schools, businesses, churches, clubs, organizations, and groups attending together for Buddy Walk!
Pricing
Includes:
Please Note:
$
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