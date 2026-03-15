Victory for Veterans, Inc. (VFV)

Hosted by

Victory for Veterans, Inc. (VFV)

About this event

Heroes & High Rollers Dinner & Casino Night

431 S Alamo St

San Antonio, TX 78205, USA

Individual Dinner + VIP Cocktail Casino Party Ticket
$125

Individual Dinner with VIP cocktail casino party ticket. Includes $5,000 in casino chips ($100 value) and 1 drink ticket per person.

Individual Dinner + Music Ticket
$75

Individual Dinner + Music Ticket. Includes 1 drink ticket per person.


VIP Casino Party Ticket Only
$75

Includes $5,000 in casino chips ($100 value) and 1 drink ticket per person.

Combat Table
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Preferred seating for 10 with unique decorations and centerpiece to keep. Includes 10 free cocktail tickets. Sign recognition & full-page ad in program. Includes 10 casino tickets with $5,000 in chips ($750 value).

Warriors Table
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Preferred seating for 10 behind combat tables, with unique decorations. Includes 10 free cocktail tickets, sign recognition and half-page ad in program. Includes 6 casino tickets with $5,000 in chips ($600 value).

Recruiters Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Preferred seating for 10 behind warriors tables, with unique decorations and quarter-page ad in program. Includes 10 free cocktail tickets and 4 casino tickets with $5,000 in chips ($400 value).

Add a donation for Victory for Veterans, Inc. (VFV)

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