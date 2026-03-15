Heroes & High Rollers Dinner & Casino Night

About this event
Individual Dinner with VIP cocktail casino party ticket. Includes $5,000 in casino chips ($100 value) and 1 drink ticket per person.
Individual Dinner + Music Ticket. Includes 1 drink ticket per person.
Includes $5,000 in casino chips ($100 value) and 1 drink ticket per person.
Preferred seating for 10 with unique decorations and centerpiece to keep. Includes 10 free cocktail tickets. Sign recognition & full-page ad in program. Includes 10 casino tickets with $5,000 in chips ($750 value).
Preferred seating for 10 behind combat tables, with unique decorations. Includes 10 free cocktail tickets, sign recognition and half-page ad in program. Includes 6 casino tickets with $5,000 in chips ($600 value).
Preferred seating for 10 behind warriors tables, with unique decorations and quarter-page ad in program. Includes 10 free cocktail tickets and 4 casino tickets with $5,000 in chips ($400 value).
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